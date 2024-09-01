Review: THE FULL MONTY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Desperate times take desperate measures”. These words are spoken by one of the out of work steel workers in Buffalo. That is exactly what happens in The Full Monty, currently playing at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora through October 6.

The American musical version has a book by the late, great Terrence McNally. His book is at times, raunchy, bawdy, hysterical most of the time and poignant. There are references to entertainers of the past. It is easy to tell if the audience knows who is being referenced. Audience participation is expected. The music and lyrics are by David Yazbek. It opened on Broadway in 2000 and was nominated for 9 Tony Awards. The original orchestrations played by the 13 piece Paramount orchestra under the baton of Jeff award-winning conductor Kory Danielson is a banquet for the ears.

This phenomenal cast under the direction of Jeff award-winning Jim Corti and associate director Creg Sclavi brings the heartache, despair, desperation and, ultimately, joy these unemployed friends are experiencing together. The main character, Jerry Lukowski (Ben Mayne is his unforgettable Paramount debut), is late in alimony payments. His son Nathan (played in rotation by William Daly and Ellis Myers) spends time with Jerry but if he doesn’t pay what he owes, he will no longer be able to see his son. Jerry’s ex-wife, Pam (Rebecca Hurd), is now demanding payment. Jerry and his best friend Dave Bukatinsky (Jared David Michael Grant) are intrigued as to why the women in town pay good money to watch the Chippendale dancers who are in Buffalo. Jerry and Dave do not want to be security guards at Wal-Mart. Dave thinks his wife Georgie (wonderfully portrayed by Veronica Garza) will see him in a different light if he strips. They know strippers make good money in one night. Jerry and Dave hold auditions. Helping them is Jeanette Burmeister (the scene stealing Liz Pazik). One stand out audition is Noah “Horse” T. Simmons (an audience screaming performance by Bernard Dotson). Then there is awkward but Donald O’Connor wanna-be Ethan Girard (Diego Vazquez Gomez in his Paramount debut) trying to climb the walls a la Singin’ in the Rain. Malcolm MacGregor (Aurora native Adam Fane) had a chance meeting with Jerry and Dave so he auditions as well. The last member is Harold Nichols (Jackson Evans), the foreman at the steel mill who fired all of these men. He now finds himself out of a job. He has not told his high maintenance wife Vicki (Ann Delaney).

As this group begin the rehearsal process, they voice their fears about how they look and how women will look at them. Jerry tells them not to look at it as dancing but sports moves, specifically Michael Jordan. Jerry needs to secure a $1,000 deposit to use the club for their performance. He tries to get it from his ex-wife but she denies. His son Nathan gives him the money from his college fund. Jerry realizes his son is now showing belief in him. Jerry lets it be known that their show will be better than the Chippendale’s because they will go the full monty. Ultimately, the show is sold out. Dave decides he does not want to be in the show because of how he looks but he then finds his confidence and returns. However, Jerry has a last-minute loss of his confidence. Nathan convinces him to go on. He joins them for the final number “Let it Go” and they do. Tor Campbel’s Paramount debut as choreographer is show-stopping. These men are dancers. Heather Gilbert’s lighting makes the finale a true work of art.

There is content warning of brief nudity. Of course, kids today have seen and know a lot more so if you decide to bring your kids the warning is there. This is a great story of making the choice to make life better even if it means taking a huge risk. Having friends who support each other in that decision is a gift. Paramount’s offering for an enjoyable night out with friends and family is the right choice. The cast gives of themselves and more!

