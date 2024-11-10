Review: FROZEN at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Some people are worth melting for.

This is one of the best loved lines from Frozen, the current production at Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Olaf’s heartwarming quote receives a huge “Aww” from the audience. That is one of many! The Paramount and director Trent Stork have flawlessly brought this amazing musical to stunning life. This is the Midwest regional premiere. Paramount deserves this honor. The consistent quality of productions in this venue shows the hard work of everyone involved. This is a feast for the senses. Jeffrey D. Kmiec has once again designed the set which takes the breath away. The lighting by Greg Hofmann and the projection designs by Paul Deziel are incorporated together in such a way that the audience feels the cold, the wind, and the snow. Bravo. Then there are the costumes designed by Mara Blumenfeld. Yes, there are the quick changes that bring applause from an appreciative audience. The orchestra, under the direction of Kory Danielson, is flawless. Who doesn’t want to sing along? Tiffany Krause’s choreography is full-out and energetic. The creative team deserves a standing ovation. The story of two powerful sisters, their love for each other, and the ability to adjust to what life brings them is presented to the audience in jaw-dropping fashion. We meet young Anna and young Elsa, played by Avelyn Choi and Genevieve Jane respectively, and, alternatively, by sisters Elowen Murphy and Everleigh Murphy, and we learn about their powers. Elsa’s are so strong that she accidentally harms Anna. She also freezes the entire city. Elsa leaves to be alone with her power and tries to understand who she is. Emily Kristen Morris, in her Paramount debut, is spectacular. When she sings Let It Go at the end of Act 1, the audience is completely enthralled and not breathing. It is a moment to be savored. Anna, portrayed to the hilt by Beth Stafford Laird, starts on her journey to find Elsa and break the spell. Along the way she meets Kristoff, Christian Andrews in his Paramount debut, his reindeer Sven, portrayed by Adam Fane, and the loveable snowman which the sisters created as children, Olaf, portrayed by Ryan Stajmiger. Elsa and Anna have an overwhelming moment together but, again, Elsa harms Anna and she begins to freeze to death. True love is the only way to save her. Anna thought she had found true love with Prince Hans, portrayed by Jake DiMaggio Lopez. However, he only wanted to marry her to become king. As Anna begins to fade, Elsa grabs her for one last hug. That is the moment of true love. The spell is broken, Anna recovers and the city is unfrozen.

This tale is about being yourself, believing in yourself, family, friends and ultimately, the greatest discovery, love. Love is what the holiday season is about – loving your family, friends and yourself. This production will show you what love is all about. It is something to behold.

