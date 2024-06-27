Review: BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The soundtrack of our life.

Beehive: The 60's Musical, the current production at Marriott Theatre, brings the decade of the 1960’s and the female musical artists to eye popping, foot stamping, hand clapping and colorful life! This 90 minute (no intermission) trip back in time is simply enjoyable. Interspersed with dialogue reflecting on what was happening during the years of the decade, along with great costume changes, evokes lots of memories.

The audience was definitely of a certain age. There were men too and they were enjoying and singing along. Everyone was smiling. The 6 women in the cast comprises of Emma Grace Bailey, Grace Bobber, Lucy Godinez, Miciah Lathan and Leah Morrow.

There are approximately 34 songs. Beginning with Shirley Ellis’ The Name Game (1964) and ending with Cass Elliott’s Make Your Own Kind of Music (1969), this is a musical journey for the soul. It begins in a simpler time and ends with the powerful events of the late ‘60s. The women who wrote and performed the songs were pioneers in the industry. They also dealt with the Beatles and the entire British invasion.

That’s when the music sound began to change. Director/choreographer Deidre Goodwin combines all the styles of the decade, including Amanda Vander Byl’s costumes, into the exact blend of the 1960’s. Above the stage are nostalgia boxes with telephones, radios, televisions, photos, records, record players and much more from the decade. The Beehive band is on the stage. It is under the direction of Celia Villacres and consists of Celia, Karli Bunn, Kellin Hanas, Stephanie Chow (until 6/30), Lauren Pierce and Camila Mennitte. The sound is sublime. Bravo!

The ‘60’s was a decade of major change and events: Vietnam, the assassinations of 3 iconic men, a little music festival in upstate New York and heading to the Moon. The music was a huge reflection of the time. Beehive is a wonderful journey back to that decade. The music will make you remember where you were and what you were doing. Bring your friends and enjoy it together. You will be glad you did.

