Review: AN ACT OF GOD at Copley Theatre, Aurora IL

Do you answer prayers?

A question from Archangel Michael to God. The newest production in the BOLD Series at the intimate Copley Theatre in Aurora is An Act of God. Alex Weisman, in his bravura Paramount Copley debut as God, delivers each of the revised Ten Commandments to the audience in a way they do not expect. Sarcasm. Anger. Bitterness. Some narcissim. If you will, this is God on a rant and trying to figure out what is good, bad, right and wrong. His help along the way are the angels Michael (Michael Turrentine in his Paramount debut) and Gabriel (Em Modaff). They are both the comic relief but also play Devil’s advocate. Under the direction of Keira Fromm in her Paramount debut, she has delivered an amazing production which should be seen more than once. The script, by David Javerbaum, was derived from tweets from the Twitter account The Tweet of God. He also wrote material for Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show. At times, the show feels like a late night talk show where the audience is the guest. The conversation hits on topics such as religious doctrines, morality, our own human frailties, creation, faith, good and evil and other topics. You will laugh. You will groan. You might get angry. You might get sad. You might start to question yourself. You might question God. It’s OK.

Jeffrey D. Kmiec and Milo Bue’s stark all white design sets the mood perfectly. Brandon Wardell’s lighting design is another character in itself. The actors are dressed in white. Gabriel and Michael do have wings.

The production is 80 minutes and no intermission. As we know, religion is a very personal matter. This play may not be for everyone. It will definitely make you think and react. As the story progresses, God’s emotions are ever changing. The Copley provides the platform. Alex Weisman delivers.

