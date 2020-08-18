Ravinia Tv's Eighth Episode Airs This Friday, August 21

The eighth episode of RaviniaTV airs this Friday, August 21, at 7 p.m. CDT.

The eighth episode of RaviniaTV airs this Friday, August 21, at 7 p.m. CDT on Ravinia's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The latest episode features an exclusive interview and a special performance with distinguished soprano Nicole Cabell and composer Ricky Ian Gordon. The episode will also bring viewers a "TOPical 5" countdown of the top 5 duos of all time, picked and presented by Chris Petlak and Lisa Allen of 101.9 THE MIX, as well as a memorial of the longtime Ravinia-favorite pianist Leon Fleisher and the second part of a recurring comedy sketch by The Comic Thread, which was highlighted on the recent WGN Midday News story about RaviniaTV.

A "Chicago's Own" spotlight on Jim Peterik of The Ides of March serves up an exclusive interview in which he talks about finding success with the band and the call he received from Sylvester Stallone that led him to write his biggest hit with Survivor, "Eye of the Tiger." Peterik and The Ides of March close the show with a mini-concert on the festival's main stage.

