Raue Center to Present The 26th Annual BOB BLAZIER RUN FOR THE ARTS

Get ready to run! Raue Center For The Arts will present the 26th Annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts, PAJAMA RUN! Roll out of bed and run to support the arts in your community at 8 a.m. on May 7, 2023.

More than 26 years ago, a 5K event was born in honor of Bob Blazier's unparalleled community accomplishments. Bob was to name a charity of his choice and he chose Raue Center For The Arts!

This year, Raue Center's 26th annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts gets comfy and cozy with a Pajama Run! Flannel or satin, sweatpants or shorts, roll out of bed and run!

Every year the "Blazier Run" (as it has become affectionately known) continues to grow, engage, and build community just like the man whose name it bears. For over 50 years, he has truly defined what it means to be a community-minded citizen. His dedication and commitment to education, healthcare and building business is something to be celebrated and admired.

"The Blazier Run is always a fun morning downtown" says economic Development manager, James Knight "and adding the Pajama theme seemed like a perfect fit. It's easy, it's comfy, and it doesn't require any extra costume pieces. I think a lot of people sleep in athletic wear anyway, so even those who really want to compete can participate - but I expect some bunny slippers out there too. It's going to be good for a laugh and add to the fun, all in the name of a good cause."

The 5K run will begin outside the beautiful and historical Raue Center in downtown Crystal Lake. The course will take runners through the quaint neighborhoods surrounding the downtown area and wind them back to finish where they started.

Don't want to commit to a full 5K but still want to get active and support the arts? Rosie's 1-Mile Walk was designed just for you! It is perfect for a stroll with family, friends, neighbors or anyone who would enjoy a scenic walk on a beautiful Sunday morning. Bring dogs, strollers, rollerblades, wagons, unicycles or just your two feet!

Interested in participating as a group? Show team spirit by participating in the Team Challenge! The challenge is easy! Get as many employees, business partners, friends and family together to compete in four categories: Greatest Overall, Most Money Raised, Most Team Spirit (show us those PJs!), and Best Average Team Time.

Early Bird registration runs through April 21, 2023 at rauecenter.org. Early Bird registration is $30 for the 5k and $20 for the 1-mile walk and guarantees a race day t-shirt. Registration between April 21 and May 2 is $35 for the 5k and $25 for the 1-mile walk. Registration from May 3 through Race Day is $40 for the 5k and $30 for the 1 mile. Packet pick-up will be held May 5 and May 6 from 12 - 4 p.m. at Raue Center for the Arts. Day of packet pick-up will begin at 7 a.m. on May 7. For more information, visit rauecenter.org.

The 26th Annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of INTREN. INTREN is a premier WBE utility specialty contractor with 30 years of experience working with the nation's largest utility providers, private contractors and developers, municipalities and cooperatives. We specialize in providing turnkey solutions for projects of all sizes, and do so with dedication to completing the job on-time while providing the industry's most innovative safety standards.

"Raue Center has been the center for live performance and local arts groups for over 20 years! A key draw to downtown Crystal Lake, Raue Center has been such a wonderful gathering place to celebrate life through the arts," says INTREN President, Matthew Turk. "Raue Center continues to inspire children to adults of all ages to celebrate life through the arts. I have been pleased to participate in the Bob Blazier Run for the Arts personally for over 15 years, and INTREN has been a proud sponsor during that time also. COME JOIN US TO SUPPORT THE RAUE."

Raue Center would also like to thank Willow Springs Foundation, Bob and Rosemary Blazier and corporate sponsors Home State Bank, The Running Depot, Caufield and Flood, NEIS Insurance, Georgio's Pizza, Shaw Media, Full Circle Foundation, and Awards Plus for their support.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination. For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter and twitter.com/RaueCenter.