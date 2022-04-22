After the two year pandemic hiatus, Provision Theater Company presents NICODEMUS by Provision' Artistic Director & Playwright, Timothy Gregory.

The play will run May 6 - June 5 with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 3 pm at Trinity Christian College - Art & Communications Center located at 6601 W. College Drive, Palos Heights, IL 60463.

"NICODEMUS is based on the true story of Nicodemus found in the gospel of John. Locations, timelines, characterizations and language have been contemporized, and backstories and dialogue have been added. It is a work of the imagination and a derivation of the Biblical account. Any artistic interpretation is designed to support the truth and intention of the Scriptures," -Timothy Gregory

Jesus' harshest criticism of the Pharisees was their virtue signaling. Their need for human applause- a deep craving for the esteem of others. Everything they did was geared toward gaining the admiration and approval of men rather than the approval of God and the magnification of His glory. The world today is full of "religious" people like this. This play points out the deep-setting sin of their movement.

"Now there was a man, a Pharisee named Nicodemus, a member of the Sanhedrin, who came to Jesus at night..." -John 3:1

Rod Armentrout (Nicodemus) has been seen in Provision Theater's productions of Redeemed: The Fall and Rise of Chuck Colson, Best of Enemies, Heaven: How I Got Here, Jacob, Fish Eyes, The Foreigner and Bonhoeffer's Cost. In past years he spent most of his time working as an actor with Willow Creek Community Church and the Willow Creek Association.

Production team include Playwright & Director Timothy Gregory, Set & Light Designer Carl Ulaszek, Costume Designer Machaela Whitlock, Original Music Gary Fry, Sound Design David Pierczynski, Production Stage Manager Jakob Wilcoxson.

When: May 6- June 5, 2022

Fridays 8PM, Saturdays 4 & 8 PM, Sundays 3PM

Where: Trinity Christian College Communications & Art Center

6601 W. College Drive, Palos Heights, IL 60463

Tickets: Order Online at ProvisionTheater.org

Ticket prices range from $10 to $25. Purchase tickets through Provision's website ProvisionTheater.org. Discount pricing available for students/seniors/groups of 10 or more. Seating is limited. Recommended for ages 12+. Performance lasts 90 minutes with no intermission. Latecomers will be seated at House managers discretion. Parking is FREE.