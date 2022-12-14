PrideArts to Co-Produce IN THE FAMILY With Drag Artists Tirrany Reigns and Ramona Mirage

PrideArts will celebrate the arrival of the year 2023 by teaming up with the Chicago drag performers Tirrany Reigns and Ramona Mirage to stage Reign's original Queer Family Dramedy, set just after New Year's Day. The play follows a drag family facing the trials, tribulations, and hangovers that come from a major loss in the family and a raucous New Year's Eve. Mirage and Reigns will co-direct Reigns' script, which features a cast of seven actors. IN THE FAMILY will play two weekends only: January 6-8 and 13 -15 at the Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago. The performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for all performances, $20 for seniors and students. Tickets are on sale at www.pridearts.org.

The IN THE FAMILY CAST will include April Showers - a new-to-Chicago actor with credits at Shakespeare on the Sound, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, and Hawaii Shakespeare Festival; Avery Uñate, a Chicago drag artist who performs under the name Mx. Avery Knight; Lezbian Minnelli, a graduate of the Theatre School at DePaul University; Chicago drag artist Oddrey Ball; Zach Moore, who recently appeared as Princeton/Rod in Avenue Q for Madkap Productions; Ren Tymoszenko, who has performed in productions of MAMMA MIA! and THE MUSIC MAN; and Chicago multidisciplinary artist Bang Bang.

Tirrany Reigns

(Playwright) is a drag artist, producer, and live vocalist new to the Chicago area. She is thrilled to be presenting her first full-length show as a playwright and beyond happy to be stepping back into the director role after many years away. Tirrany wants to thank all the queer artists and amazing human beings that inspired pieces of each of these characters, and those that stepped forward to breathe such beautiful, honest life into them. Also Ramona, she guesses.

Ramona Mirage

(Director) is a part time drag queen and producer and full-time mental health therapist. Although new Chicago, Ramona is originally from the New York City area, so she is no stranger to the stage. She is elated to be dusting off the directing cobwebs to bring this art to life. Ramona would like to thank all of those involved in this production for helping to make it happen.

Special thanks to Tirrany for creating this lens into the beautiful, yet sometimes messy, drag chosen family that we as artists know and love. Instagram: @ramonamirage.

April Showers (Robyn Newton-Minogue) is making her PrideArts debut! She is new to Chicago, fresh on the scene! Ms. Showers has appeared regionally at Shakespeare on the Sound, Connecticut Repertory Theatre and Hawaii Shakespeare Festival. You can also find April's work on Audible where she primarily brings voice to children's books and mindfulness texts!



Avery Uñate

(Ollie Ollie) is a newer Chicago local originally from Indiana. He is a transmasculine and queer costume hair and makeup designer who owns a small business focused on stage accessories for drag and burlesque. They also have been doing draglesque under the name Mx. Avery Knight for 5 years. He has been involved in theatre most of his life, and is so excited to be making their Chicago acting debut with In the Family!



Bang Bang

(Miriam Von Snatch). Bang Bang is a Chicago transplant hailing from Kentucky. Bang Bang is no stranger to the theater stage as a vocalist, dancer, and actor, and is specifically armed with a classical dance training background from Kentucky's Governor School For the Arts and Dance Arts of Bowling Green, KY. Pulling influence from the world of drag pageantry, industrial goth culture, the meanest femme fatales on screen, and sweet cherry pie, she is a multidisciplinary artist with a deep love for queer art. While outside of this production, you can find Bang Bang at various bars in the N. Halsted strip, or DJing at The Native in Logan Square.



Holly Berry Blossom

(Stage Manager) is a drag entertainer who's been strutting their creative stupidity for over 7 years. With experience in directing color guard, Holly often finds herself drawn to anything with theatrics. Though she may not have in-depth experience in the realm of theater, she's very excited for the opportunity to learn and grow with such amazing people.

Jack Bowes

(Lighting Designer) is a director, producer, actor, and you-know-what of all trades. Most recently, Jack was an actor, producer, and lighting designer for the world premier of SUNFLOWER, a new play by Sean Dance Fannin. Other credits include assistant directing the Marriott Theatre's OLIVER! under Nick Bowling, and assistant directing Commission Theatre's THE TEMPEST. He holds a BFA in Theatre Arts from Boston University and is represented by Lily's Talent. Jack is passionate about the power of storytelling to imagine bold new futures.

Lezbian Minnelli

(Charli Durham) Theatre School at DePaul University and is represented by Paonessa talent. Lez is extremely passionate about queer art and is thrilled to be bringing this piece to life with this incredible team. You can find Lez at @lezbianminnelli, caseywhisler.com or home with her cats, Stencil and Cowboy.



Oddrey Ball

(Wisteria) has glittered in Chicago and Iowa bars while Audrey Elston worked behind the curtains as a director, costumer, dramaturg, and technician at Grinnell College. For the first time, both of her halves step into the spotlight together to portray Wisteria. When she isn't frantically finishing some craft or another, she likes to stay home, play board games, and watch terrible movies with the ones she loves.



Ren Tymoszenko

(Anastasia West Loop) is thrilled to be making their acting debut in Chicago with PrideArts. They have previously been seen in productions such as MAMMA MIA!, THE MUSIC MAN, and ARSENIC AND OLD LACE pre-pandemic at their alma mater. You can find them across all social media platforms @the.virgona.



(Charlotte Harlot) is proud to make his drag debut. Zach recently made his theatre debut as Princeton/Rod in AVENUE Q (Madkap Productions) and won CHARLIE'S IDOL SEASON 2 at Charlie's Chicago in Northalsted. As a vocal educator and transplant from Arizona, he is grateful to join the Chicagoland theatre community and looks forward to performing drag under the name Misha-Lin Starr. Instagram: @zmooresings



ABOUT PRIDEARTS

PrideArts tells queer stories on a variety of platforms, including both live and virtual performances. Since its founding in 2010, PrideArts has had several chapters, including operating as an itinerant theater for their first six seasons, and as the developer and primary tenant in the Pride Arts Center since 2016.

The company produces full seasons of plays and musicals, as well as events including cabaret, and more. The company has earned 39 Jeff Awards and nominations, and six nominations in the most recent (2019) ALTA Awards from the Alliance of Latinx Theater Artists of Chicago. Programming has reflected the diversity of queer communities by including work made by and illuminating the experiences of women, gay men, transgender people, and BIPOC.

PrideArts is supported by The MacArthur Fund for Arts & Culture at The Richard Driehaus Foundation, The Illinois Arts Council, City of Chicago's City Arts Fund, the Elliott Fredland Charitable Trust, The Pauls Foundation, The Heath Fund, The Service Club of Chicago, the AmazonSmile Foundation, Arts and Business Foundation, Tap Root Foundation, Arts and Business Council, and Alphawood Foundation.



PrideArts is a member of the Smart Growth Program of the Chicago Community Trust. PrideArts is a member of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, Northalsted Business Association, Lakeview East, Uptown United, and The League of Chicago Theatre.



For more information and to donate, visit www.pridearts.org or call 1.773 857 0222.