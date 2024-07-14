PrideArts To Open 2024-25 Season With The Musical [TITLE OF SHOW] Beginning Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PrideArts has announced it will present the off-Broadway and Broadway hit musical [title of show] to open its fall 2024-25 season. This musical about the writing of a musical was conceived by friends Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell during the spring of 2004 after Bell received an announcement for the inaugural New York Musical Theatre Festival. With the deadline just three weeks away, Bell began drafting the script with Bowen writing the lyrics and music. Bowen and Bell, determined to write an original musical rather than adapt an existing play or movie, discovered almost immediately that their conversations about what to write were more interesting than what they were actually writing, and decided their musical would document the creation of the show itself - a musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical. The production will be directed by PrideArts' Artistic Director Jay Españo, with music direction by Robert Ollis and choreography by Britta Schlicht. [title of show] will be performed at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, from August 23 through September 22, 2024. The press opening will be Monday, August 26 at 7:30 pm.

Casey Coppess and Jonah Cochin will appear as the show's writers Hunter and Jeff, respectively. Coppess returns to PrideArts, where they appeared in CASA VALENTINA in 2019. More recently, Coppess has been seen in THE GOLDEN GIRLS LOST EPISODES for Hell in a Handbag Productions. Cochin's past credits include THE APPLE TREE, NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1947 for Porchlight Music Theatre, SHE LOVES ME with Blank Theatre Company, and Matt in THE FANTASTICKS for Citadel Theatre Company. Hunter and Jeff's friends Heidi and Susan will be played by Shannon McEldowney and Lexi Alioto. McEldowney recently toured North America in DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT and THE BRITISH INVASION. Other credits include ALMOST HEAVEN (Theatre at the Center), MAMMA MIA (Drury Lane Oakbrook), and TRU (Stage 773). Alioto has previously worked with Theater Wit, The Second City, The Black Ensemble, First Folio, Lifeline Theater, The Annoyance, and more. She has notably toured with Second City's hit show, SHE THE PEOPLE, at both San Diego Repertory Theater and Boston's Huntington Theatre Company. Understudies are Chad Gearig (u/s Hunter), Jared Ritter (u/s Jeff), Sarah Obert (u/s Heidi), and Caitlin Preuss (u/s Susan).



[title of show] premiered at the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2004. A commercial production ran for nearly six months in 2006 at the off-Broadway Vineyard Theatre, and in 2008 a production was mounted on Broadway, where it earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Book of a Musical. It has additionally been produced in numerous countries around the world.



Performances will be at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago. Tickets are $35 for regular performances, and $25 for previews. Seniors and students receive a $5 discount off all performance prices. Tickets and more information will be available shortly at www.pridearts.org.

[title of show]

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Bowen, Book by Hunter Bell

Directed by Jay Españo

Music Direction by Robert Ollis

Choreography by Britta Schlicht

August 23 – September 22, 2024

Previews Friday, August 23 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, August 25 at 3 pm

Press Opening Monday, August 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm

Regular run August 26 – September 22, 2024

Curtain times Thursdays–Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 3 pm, plus Industry Night ­­­­­­Wednesday, September 18 @ 7:30 pm

Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago

Tickets $35 for regular performances, $25 for previews. Seniors and students receive a $5 discount off all performance prices. Tickets and more information at www.pridearts.org.

773-857-0222



Jeff and Hunter, two gay writers struggling to make it in New York, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan and Heidi; and Larry on the eighty-eights. With the cast in place, they make a pact to write up until the festival's deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show] -- taken from the space on the festival's application form which asks for the "[title of show]" -- follows Hunter, Jeff, Heidi, and Susan on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes, they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists. In this intelligent, playful, lovable musical, the audience is treated to an inside look at the tough work of being a creative artist. Frequently hilarious, occasionally heartbreaking, and thoroughly inspiring, [title of show] is a love letter to musical theatre, celebrating individuality and creativity and the joy of collaboration.

BIOS

Jay Españo (PrideArts Artistic Director) Born in Manila, The Philippines, he joined the prestigious Tanghalang Pilipino's Actors Company in 1998, where he trained with acclaimed Filipino director Nonon Padilla. He acted in several commercials, television series and films. Notably, he was a regular cast member of Koko KwikKwak - a spin-off of Batibot (Philippine SESAME STREET). He toured The Philippines with that show's mascots, performing for kids throughout the country. In 2000, Jay was one of many Filipino actors who were cast in the Action Theater Singapore's hit musical CHANG AND ENG, which toured Asia for several years.



Since moving to the Chicago area, Jay has worked with storefront theater companies such as Silk Road Rising, Prologue, Ghostlight, Halcyon, City Lit, and PrideArts. Most recently, he directed the musical GAY CARD for PrideArts, and City Lit Theater's world premiere musical AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE. He has played the role of the King in Rodgers and Hammerstein's THE KING AND I with various theater companies in the US and in Canada.



Robert Ollis (Music Direction) most recently music directed THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs. Robert served as Music Director for PrideArts' productions of GAY CARD, GIRLFRIEND, THE THINGS I COULD NEVER TELL STEVEN, A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, SOUTHERN COMFORT, YANK!: A WW II LOVE STORY, THE NANCE, PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT, THE BOY FROM OZ, SONGS FROM AN UNMADE BED, A HISTORY OF SUMMER, THE BOOK OF MERMAN, and UNDER A RAINBOW FLAG. He served as Music Director for Underscore Theatre's HAYMARKET: A NEW FOLK MUSICAL. Robert received a Jeff Award for musical direction of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, in addition to his nominations for seven other shows. Robert is the music director and co-creator of JUDY AND LIZA: THE LONDON PALLADIUM CONCERT — A TRIBUTE and accompanies other notable cabaret performers in New York City, Palm Springs, CA, and Chicago venues.



Britta Schlicht (Choreographer) is elated to return to PrideArts, where she choreographed GAY CARD in 2023. Other Chicago choreographic credentials include SPRING AWAKENING, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, NINE (Blank Theatre); AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE (City Lit); THE LITTLE MERMAID, GYPSY, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, NEVERMORE (Jedlicka); and BEERS (Prop Thtr).



Jeff Bowen (Music and Lyrics) wrote the music and lyrics for and starred in the Broadway musical [TITLE OF SHOW] (Obie Award). Additionally, he has written music and lyrics for NOW. HERE. THIS. (Vineyard Theatre), VILLAINS TONIGHT! (Walt Disney Company), and the theme songs for the web series THE [TITLE OF SHOW] SHOW and SQUAD '85. His songs can be heard on the original cast albums of [TITLE OF SHOW] and NOW. HERE. THIS., as well as BROADWAY BARES OPENINGS AND OVER THE MOON: THE BROADWAY LULLABY PROJECT. He is a proud member of ASCAP, AEA, the Writers Guild, the Dramatists Guild and the National Audubon Society. He serves as a faculty member of the National Theatre Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center.



Hunter Bell (Book) earned an Obie Award, a Drama League nomination, and a Tony nomination for Best Book of a Musical for the Broadway musical [TITLE OF SHOW]. Other credits include books for NOW. HERE. THIS., FOUND (Drama Desk Nomination, Outstanding Book of a Musical), SILENCE! THE MUSICAL (Lucille Lortel Nomination, Outstanding Musical), BELLOBRATION! (Ringling Bros. Circus), VILLAINS TONIGHT! (Disney Cruise Lines), OTHER WORLD, and Julie Andrews' THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL. He is a co-creator of the web series "THE [TITLE OF SHOW] SHOW" and has developed television with ABC Studios. Hunter is a proud graduate and distinguished alumnus of Webster University's Conservatory of Theatre Arts, a member of the Dramatists Guild, Writers Guild, and a MacDowell Fellow. @huntbell

ABOUT PRIDEARTS

PrideArts tells queer stories on a variety of platforms, including both live and virtual performances. Since its founding in 2010, PrideArts has had several chapters, including operating as an itinerant theater for their first six seasons, and as the developer and primary tenant in the Pride Arts Center from 2016 to the present.



The company produces full seasons of plays and musicals, as well as events including cabaret, and more. The company has earned 39 Jeff Awards and nominations, and six nominations in the 2019 ALTA Awards from the Alliance of Latinx Theater Artists of Chicago. Programming has reflected the diversity of queer communities by including work made by and illuminating the experiences of women, gay men, transgender people, and BIPOC.



