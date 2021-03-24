Porchlight Music Theatre's MOVIE MUSIC MONDAY Salutes Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced its weekly virtual series, Movie Musical Mondays, commemorates its annual fundraising concert, Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway with programming reflecting films that are celebrated in the concert.

Movie Musical Monday is available every Monday at 7 p.m. CDT, free on Zoom. For more information on Porchlight's online offerings including Movie Musical Monday, please go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Porchlight created Movie Musical Monday in May 2020 as a way for fans to remain in touch and share their love of music theatre. Porchlight asks attendees to watch a selected film, RSVP to receive the Zoom link and come prepared with questions, comments or just to listen. The discussion has a host and special guests who are also fans of the film or appeared in stage productions of that week's film to lead the conversation.

"Movie Musical Monday has become a weekly tradition for many of our fans," said Artistic Director Michael Weber. "It's like a book club but for movies and our weekly gatherings have talked about classic musicals as well as modern ones, too. The hosts and special guests provide great insights into the productions and the people attending really get into the conversation with many of them seeing the film musicals for the very first time."

The scheduled films and guests for Movie Musical Monday's salute to Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway include:

Monday, March 29 at 7 p.m. CDT "Jesus Christ Superstar" (1973) Host: David Robbins (Porchlight's Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway; Lyric Opera's Jesus Christ Superstar) Guest: Eric Lewis (Porchlight's Dreamgirls; Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour)

Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m. CDT "Evita" (1996) Host: Jeff Bouthiette (head of Second City Training Center Music Program; Porchlight's Billy Elliot the Musical) Guest: Samantha Pauly (Broadway's SIX; West End's Evita)

Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m. CDT "Bye Bye Birdie" (1963) Host: Denise McGowan Tracy (host, Petterino's Monday Night Live) Guest: Tammy Mader (director and choreographer, Drury Lane's Bye Bye Birdie)

Porchlight's annual fundraising concert, features a company of more than 50 with a who's-who roster of Chicago's own music theatre and cabaret favorites, celebrating two American originals - Broadway and Rock & Roll. Additional information about Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway is here.