Porchlight Music Theatre Makes Its North Shore Center Debut This June

Porchlight Music Theatre announces its first live, in-person concert this year with the latestNew Faces Sing Broadway series production, New Faces Sing Broadway 1979, with host multi-award winner Alexis J Roston, directed by Brianna Borger and music directed by Linda Madonia.

Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway series returns this June with New Faces Sing Broadway 1979. Join award-winning Porchlight in its North Shore Center in Skokie debut. Host Alexis J Roston and the New Faces, a cast made up of the next generation of talent, takes the audience on a musical journey from the start to the finish of the 1979 Broadway season in 90 minutes with songs, historic information, trivia and sing alongs. The latest New Faces features songs from the Broadway shows Evita, Sweeney Todd, They're Playing Our Song and others.

The official CDC and State of Illinois guidelines and protocols followed will evolve over the next coming months. The Out Back Summer Sessions will require face coverings and social distancing measures. The requirements at the North Shore Center may be revised or loosened only once public health officials deem it safe. The North Shore Center in Skokie has taken enhanced health safety and cleaning measures to protect artists and patrons, and reduce risk of virus transmission. Patrons should understand their own personal health risks and take proper precautions in exposure decisions. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending, participants assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

The Out Back Summer Sessions are NOT drive-in style concerts. Patrons should bring their own chairs and blankets. While a concessions area with pre-packaged food, soft drinks, beer and wine will be available, patrons may bring their own food and drink. Outside alcohol is prohibited. Restrooms located inside the North Shore Center in Skokie are available for series concertgoers.

This concert is part of the Out Back Summer Sessions concert series presented by the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 N. Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The performance is held outdoors in the North Shore Center in Skokie's 31,000 sq-ft back parking lot. Ticket reservations are general admission and are sold to groups of persons in the same accepted health safety bubble. The performance begins Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m. CDT. Groups are escorted to designated spots by the North Shore Center in Skokie's staff beginning at 7 p.m. CDT.

Patrons are asked to bring their own chairs with seating location based on date of purchase and at the full discretion of management. Tickets are $35 and $45 per person, with group seating available for two - six people, and are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Groups who would like to be seated near each other may indicate this on the ticket order form or call the Porchlight box office when ordering tickets at 773.777.9884.