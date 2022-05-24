Photos/Video: First Look at TWO TRAINS RUNNING at the Court Theatre

Court Theatre continues its 2021/22 season with Two Trains Running by August Wilson, directed by Ron OJ Parson. Two Trains Running runs May 13 - June 12, 2022 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening was on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7:30pm.

The cast of Two Trains Running includes Kierra Bunch (Risa), Ronald L. Conner (Wolf), Jerod Haynes (Sterling), Joseph Primes (Hambone), A.C. Smith (Memphis), Alfred H. Wilson (Holloway), and Cedric Young (West).

The creative team includes Jack Magaw (scenic design), Christine Pascual (costume design), Brandon Wardell (lighting design), Andre Pluess (sound design), Khalid Y. Long (dramaturg), Jaclynn Joslin (stage manager), and Danny Fender (assistant stage manager).

Amidst the Civil Rights Movement, Memphis Lee's restaurant is slated for demolition. While Memphis fights to sell his diner for a fair price, the rest of the restaurant's regulars search for work, love, and justice as their neighborhood continues to change in unpredictable ways.



Two Trains Running explores Black identity in the 1960s with passion and humor, demonstrating why Wilson is one of America's most essential voices. With his singular point of view, Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson directs the penultimate play in Court's ongoing commitment to staging all of Wilson's American Century Cycle.

