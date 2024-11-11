Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Enjoy one of America’s most cherished silver screen classics, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, on stage at Marriott Theatre this holiday season. Check out photos from opening night.

Directed and choreographed by Linda Fortunato (two-time Jeff Award winner, Artistic Director of Peninsula Players, Marriott Theatre: Charlie Brown, Into the Woods, Married Alive) with Musical Direction by Jeff Award winner Brad Haak, White Christmas is jam packed with dazzling hits like “Blue Skies,” “Count Your Blessings,” “I Love a Piano” and the perennial holiday favorite and title song “White Christmas.”

White Christmas tells the story of two showbiz buddies Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, formerly old war comrades, who stage a winter pageant to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their old commanding officer. Along the way, they meet their ideal matches - Betty and Judy Haynes, two talented performing sisters. With dazzling costumes, captivating dance numbers, and an unforgettable score, White Christmas will provide theatergoers a timeless tradition that has been enjoyed for generations!

Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Colin Boyle (Colin B Photography)

