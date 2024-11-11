News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre

Enjoy one of America’s most cherished silver screen classics, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, on stage at Marriott Theatre this holiday season.

By: Nov. 11, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Enjoy one of America’s most cherished silver screen classics, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, on stage at Marriott Theatre this holiday season. Check out photos from opening night.

LATEST NEWS

ELTON ROHN Tribute Performance Comes To Raue Center In December
Photos: BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon in THE JINKX AND DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Cast Set For DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS at the Young People's Theatre of Chicago
Student Blog: The TikTokification of Musical Theatre Songs

Directed and choreographed by Linda Fortunato (two-time Jeff Award winner, Artistic Director of Peninsula Players, Marriott Theatre: Charlie Brown, Into the Woods, Married Alive) with Musical Direction by Jeff Award winner Brad Haak, White Christmas is jam packed with dazzling hits like “Blue Skies,” “Count Your Blessings,” “I Love a Piano” and the perennial holiday favorite and title song “White Christmas.” 

White Christmas tells the story of two showbiz buddies Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, formerly old war comrades, who stage a winter pageant to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their old commanding officer. Along the way, they meet their ideal matches - Betty and Judy Haynes, two talented performing sisters. With dazzling costumes, captivating dance numbers, and an unforgettable score, White Christmas will provide theatergoers a timeless tradition that has been enjoyed for generations!

Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Colin Boyle (Colin B Photography)

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Ben Mayne, Jacquelyne Jones, Kelly Felthous, Tyler Johnson Campion

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Cast of White Christmas

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Jonathan Kwock, Time Brickey, Ian C. Weber, Joshua Messmore

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Kelly Felthous, Jacquelyne Jones

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Kelly Felthous, Linda Fortunato, Jacquelyne Jones

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Kelly Felthous, Tyler Johnson Campion

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Meena Sood, Olivia O'Sullivan

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Ben Mayne, Jacquelyne Jones

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Robin R. McGee, Tyler Johnson Campion, Cynthia F. Carter

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Rom Barkhordar, Alex Goodrich, David Rossetti, Michael Kingston

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Savannah Sinclair, Katherine Tabiz, Kayla Kennedy, Teah Kiang Mirabelli, Nataki Rennie, Maya McQueen

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Teah Kiang Mirabelli, Nataki Rennie, Maya McQueen, Kayla Kennedy

Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens At Marriott Theatre Image
Tyler Johnson Campion, Ben Mayne




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos