Photos: Music Theater Works SHREK: THE MUSICAL Now Playing Through December 31

Shrek: The Musical is directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller and is now playing through December 31.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

Music Theater Works’ final production of its 2023 season, Shrek: The Musical, in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, is now playing through December 31. Shrek: The Musical is directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller, choreographed by Laura Savage and music directed by Linda Madonia.

The performance schedule is Saturday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. Select performances include post-show discussions and meet and greets with the actors.

 Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, Shrek: The Musical features a score of 19 all-new songs telling the story of a swamp-dwelling ogre who goes on a life-changing adventure joined by a wise-cracking donkey. This mismatched duo fights a fearsome dragon, rescues the feisty princess Fiona and learns that happy endings are not just for fairy tales. Shrek: The Musical is part romance, part twisted fairy tale and all irreverent fun for everyone.

The cast of Shrek: The Musical includes Jordan DeBose (they/them, Shrek); Eustace J. Williams (he/him, Donkey); Dani Pike (she/her, Fiona); Michael Metcalf (he/him, Lord Farquaad); Maddison Denault (she/they, Dragon/Mad Hatter/Duloc);  Crystal Claros (they/any, Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy/Duloc); Michaela Shapiro (they/them, Pinocchio/Magic Mirror/Duloc); Shaya Harris (she/her, Teen Fiona/ensemble); Omi Lichtenstein (she/her, Young Fiona/Baby Bear); Brian Acker (he/him, ensemble/King Harold/Captain of Guard/Bishop/Grumpy); Joel Arreola (he/him, ensemble/Duloc/Guard/Donkey U/S); Andrew John Baker (he/him, ensemble/Piggie/Duloc/Rat/King cover); Kristin Brintnall (she/her, ensemble/Mama Ogre/Duloc/Fiona U/S);Christin Boulette (she/her, ensemble/Queen Lillian/Wicked Witch, others); Alexander Christie (he/him, ensemble/Piggie/Duloc/Guard/Rat); Jake Elkins (he/him, ensemble/Papa Bear/Guard/Shrek U/S); Christopher Johnson (he/him, ensemble/Papa Ogre/Farquaad U/S); Steven Labine (he/him, ensemble/Peter Pan/Duloc/Rat); Liora Lahav (she/her, ensemble/White Rabbit/Duloc/Pied Piper); Rachel Livingston (she/her, ensemble/Fairy Godmother/Duloc/Rat/Gingy U/S); Ethan Lupp (he/him, ensemble/Duloc/Rat/Pied Piper cover/Pinocchio U/S); Teah Kiang Mirabelli (she/her, ensemble, Young Shrek, Ugly Duckling, Duloc, Rat); Lizzie Mowry (they/them, ensemble/Piggie/Guard/Rat); Adam Raso (he/him, ensemble/ Wolf/ Thelonius/ Guard); Peter Ruger (he/him, ensemble/Guard/Duloc /Papa Ogre and Papa Bear U/S); Savannah Sinclair (she/they, ensemble/Humpty Dumpty/3 Blind Mice/Dragon U/S); ;Jazmine Tamayo (she/her, ensemble/Elf/Duloc/3 Blind Mice); Jenece Upton (she/her, ensemble/Mama Bear/3 Blind Mice/Mama Ogre/Queen Lillian cover) and Lea Biwer (she/her, Youth/Teen Fiona/Baby Bear U/S). 

The Shrek: The Musical orchestra includes Linda Madonia (she/her, conductor, keyboard 2); Stephen Boyer (they/them, keyboard 1); Alison Tatum (she/her, violin 1); David Belden (he/him, violin 2); Lewis Rawlinson (he/him, cello); Cara Strauss (she/her, reed 1); Jonathan Golko (he/him, reed 2); Gregory Strauss (he/him, trumpet); Stephanie Lebens (she/her, trombone); Erika Hollenback (she/her, French horn); Samuel Schacker (he/him, guitar 1); Cesar Romero (he/him, guitar 2); Joseph Krzysiak (he/him, bass); Justin Akira Kono (he/him, drums) and Anthony Scandora (he/him, percussion). 

Shrek: The Musical’s creative team is Johanna McKenzie Miller (she/her, director); , Laura Savage (she/her, choreographer); Linda Madonia (she/her, music director); Amber Wuttke (she/her, fight & intimacy choreographer); August Rain Stamper (she/her, dialect coach); Allison Gonzales (she/her, stage manager); Ethan Colish (he/him, assistant stage manager); Ann Davis (she/her, scenic designer); Rachel M. Sypniewski (she/her, costume designer); Kristen Brinati (she/her, assistant costume designer); Alice Salazar (she/her, hair, wig and makeup designer) Melanie Saso (she/her, assistant hair, wig and makeup designer); Pia Macias (she/her, SFX makeup designer); Andrew Meyers (he/him, lighting designer); Chelsea Lynn (she/her, ME/lighting programmer); Matthew R. Chase (he/him, sound designer); Anthony Churchill (he/him, media designer); Will Hughes (he/him, scene shop technical director) and Chris Chase (he/him, production manager).

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner

Liora Lahav and Dani Pike

Michael Metcalf

Jordan DeBose

Dani Pike, Eustace J. Williams and Jordan DeBose

Jazmine Tamayo, Jenece Upton, Savannah Sinclair and Eustace J. Williams

The cast of SHREK: THE MUSICAL

Maddison Denault and Eustace J. Williams

Jordan DeBose and Dani Pike

Shaya Harris, Omi Lichtenstein and Dani Pike

Michaela Shapiro and the Cast of SHREK

Brian Acker, Omi Lichtenstein and Christin Boulette

Christopher Johnson, Kristin Brintnall and Teah Kiang Mirabelli


