Photos: Mercury Theater Celebrates The Opening Of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation The Producers comes this new musical comedy.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Mercury Theatre Chicago celebrates the opening of  the monstrously funny Mel Brooks musical YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN. See photos from opening night below.

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation The Producers comes this new musical comedy. The comedy genius Mel Brooks adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – Young Frankenstein! This is the Chicago Premiere of a new version of the show which was a smash hit in the U.K.. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick Igor, (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant Inga, (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity abounds.

The musical pays homage to the classic horror genre, performed in the style of vaudeville comedy. Young Frankenstein has all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added. With such memorable tunes as "The Transylvania Mania," "He Vas My Boyfriend" and "Puttin' on the Ritz," Young Frankenstein is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

The cast of Young Frankenstein includes Isabella Andrews (Inga), Lillian Castillo (Elizabeth), Sean Fortunato (Dr. Fredrick Frankenstein), Andrew MacNaughton (The Monster), Mary Robin Roth (Frau Blucher), Samuel Shankman (The Hermit/Ensemble), Ryan Stajmiger (Igor) and Jonah D. Winston (Inspector Kemp/Ensemble), with ensemble William Lorin Time Brickey, Holden Davenport, Katie Engler, Mai Hartwich, Natalie Henry, Callan Roberts and Kayla Shipman.

The creative team for Young Frankenstein includes L. Walter Stearns (director), Eugene Dizon (music director), Brenda Didier (choreographer), Tommy Novak (assistant director), Linda Madonia (orchestrator), Johnnie Schleyer (production manager), Bob Knuth (scenic designer), G. “Max” Maxin IV (lighting designer), Rachel Boylan (costume designer), Kurt Sniekus (sound designer), Keith Ryan (wig designer), Ellen Markus (properties/set dressing designer), Kristoffer Neumann (makeup designer), Kathy Logelin (dialect coach), and Keely Vasquez (casting associate). The production stage manager is Daniel J. Hanson and the assistant stage manager is Rachel Campbell.

Tickets for Young Frankenstein, priced $35-$85, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, Click Here.

Andrew Brown, Daniela Monico Villanueva, Rachel Campbell

Andrew Brown, Kayla Marie Shipman, Daniela Monico Villanueva, Rachel Campbell, Tommy Novak

Isabella Andrews, Sean Fortunato and Mary Robin Roth

Kristi J. Martens, Andrew MacNaughton and Daniel J. Hanson

Lillian Castillo, Kayla Marie Shipman, Natalie Henry and Mai Hartwich

Nick Johnson, Sam Shankman, Callan Roberts, Ryan Stajmiger

Time Brickey, Holden Davenport, Jonah D. Winston




