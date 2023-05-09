Photos: MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD! Makes Its Chicago Premiere At The Venus Cabaret Theater

MotherFreakingHood! runs May 4-June 11, 2023.

Grab your friends, hire a sitter, and get ready to laugh your abs off! MotherFreakingHood!, the uproarious musical comedy celebrating the world's second-oldest profession, is coming to Chicago's Venus Cabaret Theater. This new, original musical by Julie Dunlap and Sara Stotts is directed by Heidi Van, with music direction by Linda Madonia. MotherFreakingHood! runs May 4-June 11, 2023 in the intimate Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. The press performances are scheduled for Friday, May 12 at 8pm and Saturday, May 13 at 3pm and 8pm and Sunday, May 14 at 3pm. 

MotherFreakingHood! is an irreverent, yet sentimental, original musical comedy that follows first-time mom Rachel, second-time mom Angie, and fourth-time mom Marcia, as they sing and dance their way from pregnancy tests to empty nests...one bottle at a time! The uncensored trio takes on the world with unmotherly charm, discovering that this inconceivably hilarious adventure is best shared with friends. MotherFreakingHood! takes a blunt look at the parenting journey, told through all original music and unbridled humor.

After debuting in Kansas City at the Goppert Theatre in 2015, MotherFreakingHood! enjoyed a limited off-Broadway run at the 2017 New York Musical Festival in New York City, receiving rave reviews and continuing its development in Chicago and Kansas City. The musical then had a limited, sold-out run at The Black Box in Kansas City in September 2022 where it was named Broadway World's Best New Play or Musical for 2022 in the region.

The cast includes Leah Morrow (Marcia Burger), Jacquelyne Jones (Angie Miller), Tafadzwa Diener (Rachel Nixon) and Maya Rowe (Everywoman).

Tickets for MotherFreakingHood!, priced $65 for single tickets and $260 for premium reserved tables of four, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, Click Here. Discounted tickets available for groups of 8 or more.

Jacquelyne Jones, Leah Morrow, Tafadzwa Diener
Jacquelyne Jones, Leah Morrow, Tafadzwa Diener

Jacquelyne Jones, Tafadzwa Diener, Leah Morrow
Jacquelyne Jones, Tafadzwa Diener, Leah Morrow

Jacquelyne Jones, Tafadzwa Diener, Leah Morrow
Jacquelyne Jones, Tafadzwa Diener, Leah Morrow

Leah Morrow, Tafadzwa Diener, Jacquelyne Jones
Leah Morrow, Tafadzwa Diener, Jacquelyne Jones

Leah Morrow, Tafadzwa Diener
Leah Morrow, Tafadzwa Diener

Maya Rowe, Leah Morrow, Tafadzwa Diener, Jacquelyne Jones
Maya Rowe, Leah Morrow, Tafadzwa Diener, Jacquelyne Jones

Tafadzwa Diener, Jacquelyne Jones, Leah Morrow
Tafadzwa Diener, Jacquelyne Jones, Leah Morrow

Tafadzwa Diener, Jacquelyne Jones
Tafadzwa Diener, Jacquelyne Jones




