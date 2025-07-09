Photos: MARY POPPINS at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boasting warmth, humor, magic and unforgettable songs including "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Chim Chim Cher-ee," "Let's Go Fly a Kite" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," an Oscar-winning family classic becomes a Tony-winning stage musical in the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse's debut of MARY POPPINS. Check out photos of the production.

Running through Sept. 6 and described by the New York Daily News as "a roof-raising, toe-tapping, high-flying extravaganza," this charming adventure comedy is sure to entertain audiences of all ages and is being brought to life by an exceptional team of professional actors.

MARY POPPINS will be presented at Circa '21 through Sept. 6, with performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment featuring the theater's waitstaff the Bootleggers also will precede all performances. Ticket prices are $68 for the Friday through Sunday dinner and show productions and $61 for all Wednesday performances. The theater has also added a show only matinee performance on Saturday, July 26.

Reservations are available through the Circa '21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theatre at 1828 Third Ave. in Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2. Online reservations also are available at circa21.com.

Based on P.L. Travers’ beloved book series, MARY POPPINS became an immediate hit when it premiered as a movie musical in 1964. Forty years later, Cameron Macintosh conceived a delightful stage treat that combines elements of Disney’s film with material inspired by Travers’ books. In the musical version, Bert, a jack-of-all-trades, invites us into the world of London, England in 1910 – and, specifically, into the dysfunctional home of the Banks family. Jane and Michael, the young Banks children, have sent yet another nanny packing, the woman having dismissed these children as hopelessly and irrevocably spoiled and misbehaved.

With a father who works constantly and mother who is always distracted, Jane and Michael have suffered without strong caretaking forces in their lives. Then the magical Mary Poppins flies in on the wind, bringing with her a combination of whimsy, magic and disciplined common sense to the children’s lives. Together, they go on memorable and magical adventures – and also learn the importance of a tidy nursery and of taking the medicine they need with a spoonful of sugar, of course. But Mary Poppins’ transformational influence does not stop with the children, because eventually, she teaches the grown-ups, as well, to open up and realize that “anything can happen if you let it.”

Making her Circa '21 directing debut with MARY POPPINS is Christie Kerr, who previously served as choreographer for the dinner theater's hit production of Kinky Boots, as well as a cast member and dance captain for 42nd Street. Area favorite Ron May serves as music director and venue owner Dennis Hitchcock as executive producer.

Portraying the title character is Gillian Weatherford, who made her Circa '21 debut this past January in “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” with additionally iconic characters played by Jordan Thomas Burnett (Bert); Tristan Tapscott (George Banks); Laura Whittenberger (Winifred Banks); and, in alternating performances, Charlotte Ruth and Olivia Young (Jane Banks) and Jax Huntley and Fulton Young (Michael Banks). A dozen gifted actors, meanwhile, complete the MARY POPPINS ensemble: Connor Austin; Ashley Becher; Adam Cerny; Carissa Ferguson; John Henderson; Benjamin Hoermann; Kiera Lynn; Sean McCrystal; Chandler James Pettus; Kory Randles; Savannah Rhodes and Kristina Miranda Sloan.

The dinner theater's entire staff is thrilled to be presenting the Rock Island debut of this iconic musical for all ages and urges patrons to make reservations quickly for what is sure to be a sold-out summertime smash. Call the Circa '21 ticket office at 309-786-7733 ext. 2 for reservations and enjoy the “practically perfect in every way” joys of MARY POPPINS!

Photo Credit: Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

Charlotte Ruth, Jax Huntley & Gillian Weatherford

The Cast of MARY POPPINS

The Cast of MARY POPPINS

The Cast of MARY POPPINS

Jordan Thomas Burnett, Gillian Weatherford

Jordan Thomas Burnett, Gillian Weatherford

Gillian Weatherford, Jax Huntley, Tristan Layne Tapscott, Laura Whittenberger