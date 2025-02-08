Photos: Lookingglass Theatre Company's CIRCUS QUIXOTE

Lookingglass Theatre’s Circus Quixote is now playing through March 30 at The Joan and Paul Theatre at Water Tower Water Works, 163 E. Pearson St. at Michigan Ave. Based on Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quijote of La Mancha, written and directed by Kerry and David Catlin with circus by Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi and featuring Michel Rodríguez Cintra, Micah Figueroa, Julian Hester, Laura Murillo Hart, Andrea San Miguel, Ayana Strutz and Eduardo Martinez. Check out photos below!

For more than 400 years, Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quijote of La Mancha has inspired readers and cultures across the globe. Lookingglass’ production, first incubated at The Actors Gymnasium, brings this literary classic to life anew in 2025. Somewhere in La Mancha there lived a man who read so many books about chivalry that his brains dried up. In this world premiere, Lookingglass transports audiences tiltingly and acrobatically into the dreamy madness of Don Quixote and his impossible folly-filled quest to bring good-deed doing back into the world … whether the world wants it or not.

The cast of Circus Quixote includes, in alphabetical order: Michel Rodríguez Cintra (he/him, Don Quijano/Don Quijote); Micah Figueroa (he/him, Sansón Carrasco, Amadís de Gaula and others); Laura Murillo Hart (she/her, Housekeeper/Aldonza, Dulcinea and others); Julian Hester (he/him, Master Nicolás, Duke and others); Eduardo Martinez (he/him, Cervantes/Sancho Panza); Andrea San Miguel (she/her/they/them, Antonia, Sacred Partridge, and others) and Ayana Strutz (she/her, Sister Sofía, Duchess and others) with understudies Dani Goldberg (they/them), Austin Rambo (he/him) and Jacinda Ratcliffe (she/her). More information on the cast and creative teams may be found here.

The creative team of Circus Quixote is David Catlin (he/him, co-writer and director); Kerry Catlin (she/her, co-writer and associate director); Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi (she/her, circus and movement choreographer); Courtney O’Neill (scenic designer); Daphne Agosin (lighting designer); Sully Ratke (costume designer); Grover Hollway (sound designer); Kevin O’Donnell (composer); Amanda Herrmann (props supervisor); Lee Brasuell (rigging designer; Grace Needlman (puppet designer); Helen Lattyak (stage manager) and Aaron McEachran (assistant stage manager).

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza/brave lux



