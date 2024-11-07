Photos: LEROY AND LUCY Opens At Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Playing through December 15, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s in-the-round Ensemble Theater.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 49th season with the world premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu’s Leroy and Lucy, a bluesy and seductive play with music, directed by Awoye Timpo, playing October 24 – December 15, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.
Tony Award-nominated ensemble member Jon Michael Hill (Elementary, Pass Over, Superior Donuts) returns following his critically acclaimed performance in Steppenwolf’s world premiere of Purpose, joined by Obie Award-winning stage actor Brittany Bradford, also known for her TV roles in Julia, The Watcher and Dead Ringers.
Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 6 pm.
Photo Credit: Elías Carmona-Rivera
Brittany Bradford and ensemble member Jon Michael Hill
Director Awoye Timpo and Playwright Ngozi Anyanwu
Namir Smallwood, Jon Michael Hill and Glenn Davis
ChiChi Anyanwu, Joy Anyanwu, Ngozi Anyanwu and Susan Heyward
Jon Michael Hill, Brittany Bradford and Leroy and Lucy understudies Chibuba Osuala and Brendan White
Brittany Bradford, Playwright Ngozi Anyanwu and ensemble member Jon Michael Hill
Chibuba Osuala, Brittany Bradford, ensemble member Jon Michael Hill, Directing Observer Sheila Kwake and Costume Designer Yvonne L. Miranda (center) Playwright Ngozi Anyanwu, (back, l to r) Voice Coach Marie Ramirez Downing, Choreographer and Cultural Consultant Adesola Osakalumi, Director Awoye Timpo, Dialect and Intimacy Consultant Maya Vinice Prentiss, Dramaturg Arminda Thomas, Directing Observer Christopher Michael Richardson, Igbo Consultant Kachi Mozie and understudy Brendan White
Lighting Designer Heather Gilbert, Sound Designer Connor Wang, Dramaturg Arminda Thomas, Director Awoye Timpo, Playwright Ngozi Anyanwu, Choreographer and Cultural Consultant Adesola Osakalumi, Scenic Designer Andrew Boyce, Costume Designer Yvonne L. Miranda and Dialect amd Intimacy Consultant Maya Vinice Prentiss
Director Awoye Timpo, Playwright Ngozi Anyanwu, Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Brittany Bradford, ensemble member Jon Michael Hill, Executive Director Brooke Flanagan and Artistic Director Audrey Francis
Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Brittany Bradford, ensemble member Jon Michael Hill and Artistic Director Audrey Francis
