Photos: LEROY AND LUCY Opens At Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 49th season with the world premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu’s Leroy and Lucy, a bluesy and seductive play with music, directed by Awoye Timpo, playing October 24 – December 15, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Tony Award-nominated ensemble member Jon Michael Hill (Elementary, Pass Over, Superior Donuts) returns following his critically acclaimed performance in Steppenwolf’s world premiere of Purpose, joined by Obie Award-winning stage actor Brittany Bradford, also known for her TV roles in Julia, The Watcher and Dead Ringers.

Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 6 pm.

