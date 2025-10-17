Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE At The Chopin Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kokandy Productions has released photos of its new production of Jekyll & Hyde — the first Chicago staging of the gothic musical in more than 15 years.

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Brenda Didier, the production will run October 9–December 21, 2025, on the Chopin Theatre Mainstage at 1543 W. Division St.

The revival will feature the musical’s full orchestration with a 15-piece orchestra, marking Kokandy’s first production on the Chopin Mainstage. Tickets are available now.

Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, Jekyll & Hyde was conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, with book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Wildhorn.

The cast is led by David Moreland (Cruel Intentions, American Psycho) as Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde, Ava Lane Stovall (Alice by Heart) as Lucy Harris, and Emily McCormick as Emma Carew. They are joined by Nathan Calaranan (Sir Danvers Carew), Ismael Garcia (Lord Savage), Jon Parker Jackson (Bishop of Basingstoke), Quinn Kelch (Simon Stride), Quinn Rigg (General Lord Glossop), Gabby Sauceda-Koziol (Sir Archibold Proops), Quinn Simmons (Poole), Maiko Terazawa (Lady Beaconsfield), and Kevin Webb (Gabriel John Utterson).

Swings include Jeffrey Gougis Jr., Emily Ling Mei, Caitlin Preuss, Anna Seibert, Jaxson Smith, and Kelan M. Smith.

