Photos: Ginger Minj Stars In THE BROADS' WAY With Gidget Galore, Now Playing At The Venus Cabaret

Longtime collaborators Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore invite audiences on a musical journey through some of the best Broadway shows of all time.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Fruit Wine Productions has announced the extension of The Broads’ Way starring “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” Ginger Minj with Gidget Galore through Sunday, February 4 at Mercury Theater Chicago’s The Venus Cabaret, 3745 N. Southport Ave.

Longtime collaborators Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore invite audiences on a musical journey through some of the best Broadway shows that have ever graced The Great White Way.  This all-live singing, comedic show was a smash hit in Provincetown and is now heading to the Windy City. During its 2023 summer run The Broads’ Way was hailed as “...an impressive theatrical presentation that, from beginning to end, is seamless, never missing a beat.” (Provincetown Magazine) and  “a feel-good extravaganza with all the physical humor and sight gags that add up to a great drag show.” (Provincetown Independent).

Originally hailing from small town Leesburg, Florida, Ginger Minj made her first splash on the global stage as a finalist on “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7.” As a fan-favorite and triple-threat she was invited back for “Drag Race All Stars 2” and made it to the top 3 of “All Stars 6.” She has starred in the Anne Fletcher helmed “Dumplin” for Netflix alongside Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron, in the Netflix series “AJ & The Queen,” and most recently in the Disney + Original Movie,  “Hocus Pocus 2.” Minj can be heard on her three studio albums, Sweet T, Gummybear and her newest EP, Double Wide Diva. You can learn more about Ginger in her brand new tell all, memoir/cookbook, “Southern Fried Sass.”

Gidget Galore has been a professional Orlando female impersonator since 2006. Galore has enjoyed entertaining the night club circuit, corporate galas, public (and private) events and, most recently, was honored by the Mayor of Orlando with his Matching Grant as the hostess of “Drag Queen Story Hour” reading to the wonderful youngsters of Orlando at the gay and lesbian center. She has also worked on the wardrobe team for entertainers including Donna Summer, Diana DeGarmo and The Jacksons. She has even created fabulous looks for the one and only Ginger Minj for “Ru Paul’s Drag Race.”

The limited engagement is January 18 - February 4 with a press opening Friday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with an additional Wednesday performance on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 - $75 and on sale now at MercuryTheaterChicago.com or by calling the box 773.360.7365.

Photo Credit: Trevor Beaty 

Gidget Galore and Ginger Minj
Gidget Galore and Ginger Minj

Ginger Minj
Ginger Minj

Gidget Galore
Gidget Galore

Gidget Galore and Ginger Minj
Gidget Galore and Ginger Minj

Gidget Galore and Ginger Minj
Gidget Galore and Ginger Minj

Gidget Galore
Gidget Galore

Ginger Minj
Ginger Minj

Gidget Galore and Ginger Minj
Gidget Galore and Ginger Minj

Gidget Galore
Gidget Galore

Ginger Minj
Ginger Minj




