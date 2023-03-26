Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Redtwist Theatre's BABEL

The production runs through April 30.

Mar. 26, 2023  

Redtwist Theatre is presenting the second production of its 2023 season, Babel, written by Jacqueline Goldfinger and directed by Redtwist Associate Artistic Director Rinska Carrasco-Prestinary, playing through April 30, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The current running time is 95 minutes with no intermission. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 with student, military and senior discounts available at RedtwistTheatre.org or by emailing reserve@redtwist.org.

Check out photos from the production below!

Jacqueline Goldfinger's Babel paints a dystopian society in the not-so-distant future. Provocative and unsettling, Babel follows two couples as they try to get pregnant in a world in which eugenics is the reality. This dark comedy explores the value society places on a child, on one's free will and the future generations of the human race. Goldfinger dares to ask questions that press the audience to think deeply about what is really important: our imperfect humanity or the progression of a perfect society? How far are we willing to go and what is the cost of perfection?

The cast of Babel includes Monique Marshaun (she/her/hers, Renee); Shannon Leigh Webber (she/her/hers, Dani); ensemble member Michael Sherwin (he/him/his, Jamie) and Soleil Pérez (she/her/hers, Ann).

The current creative team of Babel includes Rinska Carrasco-Prestinary (she/her/hers, director); Eileen Dixon (she/her/hers, assistant director); Haley Willits (she/her/hers, dramaturg); Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (he/him/his, scenic designer); Jeff Brain (he/him/his, property designer and technical director); Kathleen Gardin (she/her/hers, costume designer); Cat Davis (she/her/hers, lighting designer) and Jake Sorgen (he/him/his, sound designer).

ABOUT REDTWIST THEATRE

Redtwist is an award-winning theatre company that stages up close and personal contemporary dramas annually in its intimate black box theatre housed proudly within the heart of Edgewater's Bryn Mawr Historic District.

Intimate performances at Redtwist are designed to place the theatre patron in the midst of the stories being told, making them accessible and riveting. Redtwist strives for excellence with every project and proactively endeavors to take risks while offering opportunities for up-and-coming actors, designers and directors to work with established talent. Redtwist provides the very best Chicago storefront theatre experience from excellence on stage, to warm hospitality in a clean, friendly environment.

Photo Credit: Tom McGrath

Shannon Leigh Webber and Monique Marshaun

Shannon Leigh Webber and Soleil Pérez

Soleil Pérez and Michael Sherwin

Monique Marshaun and Shannon Leigh Webber

Michael Sherwin, Monique Marshaun, Shannon Leigh Webber, and Soleil Pérez

Michael Sherwin and Monique Marshaun

Shannon Leigh Webber and Monique Marshaun




