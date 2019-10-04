Photo Flash: The Chicago League of Lady Arms Wrestlers Presents CLLAW XXXIV: Good vs. Evil

The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers (CLLAW) returns this fall with its 34th match CLLAW XXXIV: Good vs. Evil on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago. CLLAW's benefit match will feature Chicago's biggest, baddest lady arm wrestlers, live musical entertainment from indie rock band Roxy Swain and a cash bar. Doors open at 9 pm with the first match beginning at 9:30 pm. Tickets, priced at $25, are available in advance at www.cllaw.org or at the door (the ladies will gladly take cash or credit at the door). The event is 21+.

All proceeds from CLLAW XXXIV will benefit Sideshow Theatre Company and Girls Rock! Chicago.

Freddie Mercury Poisoning, Sir Elton Brawn, Aunt Nance... and the reigning champion The Barbarian Librarian. Their names echo through the ages. They come from all corners of Chicago, united only by one dream: to elbow their way through the competition and wrestle their way to the top. Joined by CLLAW's Mistress of Ceremonialisms Harry Scaray, referees Beau K and Dick Douchee and commentator Vallery Dolls, the line-up of not-so-lady-like ladies in outrageous costumes volunteer their time to vie for that most cherished prize - the bedazzled CLLAW gloves. Who will leverage their way up the bracket? Or bribe their way to the top? All these questions and more will be answered, and all of Chicago is invited to bear witness.

Not content to leave the fun in the arms of its competitors, CLLAW XXXIV gets everyone in on the action. Audience members have the opportunity to purchase CLLAWBUX, the official currency of CLLAW, throughout the night. With their CLLAWBUX, onlookers can bet on their favorite wrestlers to prevail, and maybe slip a few to the referees to even the score. All CLLAWBUX purchased also go towards fantastic raffle prizes. Half-priced CLLAWBUX are available in advance.

A portion of CLLAW XXXIV proceeds will benefit Girls Rock! Chicago, committed to building socially just community with girls, transgender youth, and gender non-conforming youth by developing leadership, fostering self-esteem, and encouraging creative expression through music. For additional information, visit girlsrockchicago.org.

Proceeds also benefit CLLAW's creator and producer, Sideshow Theatre Company. Since its first match in 2009, Sideshow's CLLAW events have helped fundraise for numerous Chicago based non-profits including the GirlForward, Chicago Women's Health Center, {she crew}, The Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation (CAASE), Barrel of Monkeys, C4 - Community Counseling Centers of Chicago, Girls Rock! Chicago, Marwen, Rock for Kids, About Face Youth Theatre, 826CHI, CAPE (Chicago Arts Partnerships in Education), Ayodele Drum and Dance, The Chicago Human Rhythm Project and others.

Photo Credit: Trainman Photography.

Sun Rae vs. Liberaunchy

Cousin Becky vs. The Barbarian Librarian

Nitty Gritty vs. Stone Cold Jane Austen

Shredy Lamar vs. Cousin Becky

The Barbarian Librarian vs. Mother Earth

Sun Rae vs. The Barbarian Librarian

The Barbarian Librarian vs. Mother Earth

Nitty Gritty vs. Stone Cold Jane Austen





