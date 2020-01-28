Photo Flash: PlayMakers Laboratory Presents THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Travels Through Time

Article Pixel Jan. 28, 2020  

PlayMakers Laboratory, formerly Barrel of Monkeys, is pleased to continue its 2019-20 season with THAT'S WEIRD GRANDMA: Travels Through Time, directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, playing Sundays at 3 pm from January 19 - February 16, 2020 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140. The press opening is Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3 pm.

Journey with PlayMakers Laboratory as Grandma takes a time machine to visit student-written stories set in the past, present and future. Can Grandma repair the space-time continuum and return to the present? With the help of PML's students' stories, anything is possible.

The cast includes Elisa Carlson, Nancy Casas, Taylor Galloway, Jasmine Henri-Jordan, Tom Malinowski, Nic Park, Ale Ramirez, Graig Tertulien, Mary Tilden and Rawson Vint.

Now in its 18th year, THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people. Every week brings a new line-up of stories, and PML invites audiences to vote on their favorites at each performance.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover

Elisa Carlson and the cast
Elisa Carlson and the cast

Tom Malinowski, Nancy Casas, Jasmine Henri-Jordan, Ale Ramirez and Nic Park
Tom Malinowski, Nancy Casas, Jasmine Henri-Jordan, Ale Ramirez and Nic Park

Elisa Carlson, Jasmine Henri-Jordan, Nic Park and Nancy Casas
Elisa Carlson, Jasmine Henri-Jordan, Nic Park and Nancy Casas

Elisa Carlson, Graig Tertulien and Jasmine Henri-Jordan
Elisa Carlson, Graig Tertulien and Jasmine Henri-Jordan

Tom Malinowski, Nancy Casas and Jasmine Henri-Jordan
Tom Malinowski, Nancy Casas and Jasmine Henri-Jordan

Nancy Casas and Mary Tilden
Nancy Casas and Mary Tilden

Mary Tilden, Nancy Casas, Jasmine Henri-Jordan and Tom Malinowski
Mary Tilden, Nancy Casas, Jasmine Henri-Jordan and Tom Malinowski

The cast of PlayMakers Laboratory's revue THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Travels Through Time
The cast of PlayMakers Laboratorya??s revue THATa??S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Travels Through Time

Jasmine Henri-Jordan and the cast
Jasmine Henri-Jordan and the cast

The cast of PlayMakers Laboratory's revue THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Travels Through Time
The cast of PlayMakers Laboratorya??s revue THATa??S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Travels Through Time

Ale Ramirez and Mary Tilden
Ale Ramirez and Mary Tilden

Mary Tilden, Taylor Galloway and Tom Malinowski
Mary Tilden, Taylor Galloway and Tom Malinowski

Mary Tilden, Ale Ramirez and Elisa Carlson
Mary Tilden, Ale Ramirez and Elisa Carlson

Elisa Carlson, Jasmine Henri-Jordan, Taylor Galloway and Mary Tilden
Elisa Carlson, Jasmine Henri-Jordan, Taylor Galloway and Mary Tilden

Nic Park and Taylor Galloway
Nic Park and Taylor Galloway

Nic Park, Elisa Carlson and Taylor Galloway
Nic Park, Elisa Carlson and Taylor Galloway

Nic Park, Taylor Galloway and Ale Ramirez
Nic Park, Taylor Galloway and Ale Ramirez

The cast of PlayMakers Laboratory's revue THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Travels Through Time
The cast of PlayMakers Laboratorya??s revue THATa??S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Travels Through Time




