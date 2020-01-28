Photo Flash: PlayMakers Laboratory Presents THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Travels Through Time

PlayMakers Laboratory, formerly Barrel of Monkeys, is pleased to continue its 2019-20 season with THAT'S WEIRD GRANDMA: Travels Through Time, directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, playing Sundays at 3 pm from January 19 - February 16, 2020 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140. The press opening is Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3 pm.

Journey with PlayMakers Laboratory as Grandma takes a time machine to visit student-written stories set in the past, present and future. Can Grandma repair the space-time continuum and return to the present? With the help of PML's students' stories, anything is possible.

The cast includes Elisa Carlson, Nancy Casas, Taylor Galloway, Jasmine Henri-Jordan, Tom Malinowski, Nic Park, Ale Ramirez, Graig Tertulien, Mary Tilden and Rawson Vint.

Now in its 18th year, THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people. Every week brings a new line-up of stories, and PML invites audiences to vote on their favorites at each performance.





