Photo Flash: Hell in a Handbag Productions Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes

Article Pixel Nov. 27, 2019  

Celebrate the season in sunny Miami as Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia return for brand new holiday episodes in THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes - The Holiday Edition, Vol. 2. Written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by ensemble member Stevie Love*, the latest installment of Hell in a Handbag Productions' long-running parody of the beloved TV sitcom will play November 27 - December 28, 2019 at Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets are currently available through Brown Paper Tickets at goldengirlsxmas.bpt.me or by calling or by calling (800) 838-3006.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes - The Holiday Edition, Vol. 2 features ensemble members Ed Jones* as Rose, David Cerda* as Dorothy and Grant Drager* as Blanche with Ryan Oates as Sophia. The cast also includes ensemble members Lori Lee*, Michael Miller* and Michael Rashid* with Steve Kimbrough and Tyler Anthony Smith.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes series began in 2017 and has been going strong ever since. Chicago loves Handbag's long-running parody of the classic TV sitcom with original scripts.

The production team includes Chris Rhoton (scenic design), David Cerda* (costume design), Liz Cooper (lighting design), DJ Douglass (sound design), Pamela Parker (prop designer), Keith Ryan* (wig design), Sydney Genco* (make-up design) and Jeremy Hollis (technical director, additional scenic design).

*Denotes Handbag ensemble member.

Photo Credit: Rick Aguilar Studios

Lori Lee, Michael Rashid, Ed Jones, David Cerda, Grant Drager and Tyler Anthony Smith

Michael Rashid, Ryan Oates, Tyler Anthony Smith, David Cerda, Ed Jones, Grant Drager and Lori Lee

Ed Jones, Ryan Oates and David Cerda

David Cerda, Ed Jones, Steve Kimbrough, Grant Drager and Ryan Oates

Ed Jones, David Cerda and Grant Drager

Steve Kimbrough, Michael Rashid, Ed Jones, Grant Drager, David Cerda, Lori Lee, Michael Miller, Ryan Oates and Tyler Anthony Smith

Michael Miller, Ed Jones, Steve Kimbrough, Michael Rashid and Ryan Oates

Ed Jones, Grant Drager, Ryan Oates and David Cerda

Ryan Oates, David Cerda, Grant Drager

Ed Jones, Grant Drager, Ryan Oates and David Cerda

Ed Jones, Michael Rashid, Lori Lee and Grant Drager

Lori Lee, Tyler Anthony Smith and Michael Rashid

Grant Drager and Tyler Anthony Smith

Ed Jones and Steve Kimbrough

Michael Rashid



