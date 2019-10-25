Photo Flash: First Look at First Floor Theater's SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS

Article Pixel Oct. 25, 2019  

First Floor Theater presents the Chicago premiere of the award-winning SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS, part of playwright Donja R. Love's trilogy of black love at pivotal moments in history, helmed by Company Member Mikael Burke, director of last season's acclaimed production of Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies. SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS will play October 19 - November 23, 2019 at FFT's resident home, The Den Theatre (2B), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently on sale at firstfloortheater.com. The press opening Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes Ashley Crowe, Renee Lockett, Grainne Ortlieb, Londen Shannon and Michael Turrentine.

On a plantation during the Civil War, a mystical tree stretches toward heaven. It protects James, a young slave, while he reads newspapers about the imminent possibility of freedom, as war rages on. When a brooding stranger arrives, James and his makeshift family take him in. Soon, an unexpected bond leads to a striking romance, and everyone is in uncharted territory.

The production team for SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS includes: Joy Ahn (scenic design), Madeleine Rose Byrne (costume design), Eric Watkins (lighting design), Sam Clapp (sound design), Sana Selemon (dialect coach), Ian Maryfield (violence and intimacy design), Caitlin McCarthy and Cole von Glahn (co-production management), Emma Franklin (stage manager), Julia Toney (production stage manager) and Anastar Alvarez (assistant stage manager).

Photo Credit: Gracie Meier

Londen Shannon and Michael Turrentine
Londen Shannon and Michael Turrentine

Michael Turrentine and Londen Shannon
Michael Turrentine and Londen Shannon

Michael Turrentine, Londen Shannon, Ashley Crowe and Renee Lockett
Michael Turrentine, Londen Shannon, Ashley Crowe and Renee Lockett

Renee Lockett and Michael Turrentine
Renee Lockett and Michael Turrentine

Grainne Ortlieb and Michael Turrentine
Grainne Ortlieb and Michael Turrentine

Londen Shannon, Renee Lockett, Michael Turrentine and Ashley Crowe
Londen Shannon, Renee Lockett, Michael Turrentine and Ashley Crowe

Londen Shannon and Michael Turrentine
Londen Shannon and Michael Turrentine

Londen Shannon
Londen Shannon

Renee Lockett and Michael Turrentine
Renee Lockett and Michael Turrentine



