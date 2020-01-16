Photo Flash: First Look At OUT, DARN SPOT! At Rhinofest 2020

The 31st Annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival presents The Lost Last Episode of Lady Marcia Macbeth's "I'm Not a Suppressed Homemaker! with Lady Marcia Macbeth": Out, Darn Spot! Written and Performed by Tyler Anthony Smith. Directed by Stephanie Shaw.

Out, Darn Spot! runs Friday nights at 9:00 January 17-February 21, 2020. Performances are at Prop Thtr, 3502 N. Elston Ave. in Chicago. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.rhinofest.com for $15, or at the door for a pay-what-you-can price.

Come, you spirits that tend on mortal thoughts! The year was 1968! The first Big Mac was served! And speaking of tragic events, it's also the year that the lost last episode of Lady Marcia Macbeth's "I'm Not a Suppressed Homemaker! with Lady Marcia Macbeth" aired live. It was immediately banned from syndication, and the footage was tossed into the Cuyahoga River Fire of 1969. However, you're now more than welcome to screw your curiosity to the sticking-place and indulge in all things boys, bouffants, and blood. The sound stage where the show was filmed is now a sanitarium, but the logic of space-time has been defied, and you're all in for a wickedly groovy treat. Fair is foul, and foul is fair, what happened that day live on air?

Stage Management by Jenna Raithel. Wiggery by Keith Ryan. Knife Choreography by David Woolley.

Photo Credit: Trey Davis

Tyler Anthony Smith

Tyler Anthony Smith

Tyler Anthony Smith

Tyler Anthony Smith

Tyler Anthony Smith

Tyler Anthony Smith

Tyler Anthony Smith

Tyler Anthony Smith

Tyler Anthony Smith



