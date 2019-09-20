Photo Flash: Court Theatre Presents August Wilson's KING HEDLEY II

Sep. 20, 2019  

Court Theatre presents for August Wilson's King Hedley II, directed by Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson. King Hedley II runs through October 13, 2019 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave.

Placing his hopes and dreams on the line, a man pieces together his life in Pittsburgh after seven years in prison. Family ties are tested and crime and retribution collide in August Wilson's ninth play in the American Century Cycle-Court's eighth production in our ongoing commitment to producing all ten plays of the cycle. Nationally acclaimed for his direction of August Wilson's plays, Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson brings a depth of humanity to Wilson's interrogation of African American life in the 1980s.

The cast includes Kierra Bunch (Tonya), Ronald L. Conner (Mister), Kelvin Roston Jr. (Hedley), A.C. Smith (Elmore), TayLar (Ruby) and Dexter Zollicoffer (Stool Pigeon).

The creative team includes Regina Garcia (scenic design), Alex Rutherford (costume design), Mike Durst (lighting design) and Christopher M. LaPorte (sound design).

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Photo Flash: Court Theatre Presents August Wilson's KING HEDLEY II
Kelvin Roston, Jr., Ronald L. Connor

Photo Flash: Court Theatre Presents August Wilson's KING HEDLEY II
Dexter Zollicoffer, Kelvin Roston, Jr.

Photo Flash: Court Theatre Presents August Wilson's KING HEDLEY II
A.C. Smith, TayLar

Photo Flash: Court Theatre Presents August Wilson's KING HEDLEY II
Ronald L. Connor, Kelvin Roston Jr., A.C. Smith

Photo Flash: Court Theatre Presents August Wilson's KING HEDLEY II
Kierra Bunch, Kelvin Roston Jr.

Photo Flash: Court Theatre Presents August Wilson's KING HEDLEY II
Dexter Zollicoffer, Kelvin Roston, Jr.



