Photo Flash: Court Theatre Presents August Wilson's KING HEDLEY II

Court Theatre presents for August Wilson's King Hedley II, directed by Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson. King Hedley II runs through October 13, 2019 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave.

Placing his hopes and dreams on the line, a man pieces together his life in Pittsburgh after seven years in prison. Family ties are tested and crime and retribution collide in August Wilson's ninth play in the American Century Cycle-Court's eighth production in our ongoing commitment to producing all ten plays of the cycle. Nationally acclaimed for his direction of August Wilson's plays, Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson brings a depth of humanity to Wilson's interrogation of African American life in the 1980s.

The cast includes Kierra Bunch (Tonya), Ronald L. Conner (Mister), Kelvin Roston Jr. (Hedley), A.C. Smith (Elmore), TayLar (Ruby) and Dexter Zollicoffer (Stool Pigeon).

The creative team includes Regina Garcia (scenic design), Alex Rutherford (costume design), Mike Durst (lighting design) and Christopher M. LaPorte (sound design).

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow





