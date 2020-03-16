Otherworld Theatre's GENRE-THON 2020 Postponed

Otherworld Theatre, Chicago's premier Science Fiction and Fantasy theatre's 2nd annual Genre-Thon comedy festival has been postponed. The new festival dates are slated to be Friday June 19th through Sunday June 21st at Otherworld Theatre: 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613. Otherworld Theatre will be announcing an updated lineup as well as making digital Genre-Thon content available in the coming weeks.

Director of Marketing Sam Thomas states; "Genre-Thon was a hilarious and well-received festival in 2019. We still look forward to giving our patrons a stellar lineup in 2020 but because this is a very high-traffic event we are postponing until June. All of the funny folks scheduled to perform this upcoming weekend have been contacted and we hope to see them and many more on the lineup in June! The safety of our patrons and performers comes first and we hope this delay gives our community the time it needs to safely enjoy Genre-Thon 2020."

While this delay is necessary, Otherworld Theatre is striving to continue to make content available to patrons online. Numerous performers who were scheduled to perform during Genre-Thon's original March dates have expressed interest and willingness to record a set which can be enjoyed from the comfort of patrons' couches. Online performances will be announced as they are confirmed and all updates can be found online at www.otherworldtheatre.org as well as on all social media platforms.

More information as well as a full schedule of live Genre-Thon performances June 19th-21st will be available at www.otherworldtheatre.org





