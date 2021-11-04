Otherworld Theatre Announces WINTER IN WILDWOOD Immersive Holiday Experience

Otherworld Theatre, North America's premier fantasy and genre live theatre production company, today announced details of WINTER IN THE WILDWOOD, an immersive walking holiday experience to be staged December 9, 2021 - January 9, 2022 at the Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St. in Chicago.

In WINTER IN THE WILDWOOD, audiences will be transported to a Fae-Realm filled with holiday trees, lights, and magic as they meet a magical Faun and uncover the truth behind the fading Wildwood lights, embarking on a quest to restore magic to the forest. Along the way, audiences will enjoy fairytale stories, magicians, puppetry, and one-of-a-kind photo opportunities. Each performance is unique and tailored to the audience, whether families or adults.

WINTER IN THE WILDWOOD runs approximately 75 minutes. Tickets are available for purchase at www.otherworldtheatre.org, at $40 for adults and $20 for children, and each ticket includes a coupon for a themed beverage at the Otherworld bar (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available). Show times are Fridays 7pm and 9pm; Saturdays 5pm, 7pm and 9pm; and Sundays 5pm and 7pm.

All attendees including audience members, media, staff and volunteers, and performers are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of the show date, and masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.