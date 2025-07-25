Orion Ensemble Opens 33rd Season with Works by Huydts, Mozart, and Brahms

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Orion Ensemble will launch its 33rd season with a vibrant program that blends beloved chamber music classics with original works composed specifically for the ensemble.

The season-opening concerts will feature guest violist Stephen Boe and take place across three venues: New England Congregational Church in Aurora (Sept. 21 at 3:00 PM), PianoForte Studios in Chicago (Sept. 22 at 7:30 PM), and Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston (Sept. 28 at 7:30 PM), where Orion is a Resident Ensemble.

The program includes Mozart’s Trio in E-flat Major for Clarinet, Viola and Piano (“Kegelstatt”), KV 498, a playful and groundbreaking work composed in 1786, and named for the legend that it was written while Mozart played a game of skittles. Also featured is Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet in G minor, Op. 25, known for its rich textures and showstopping “Gypsy” finale.

The concert will also highlight Orion’s long-standing collaboration with composer Sebastian Huydts, presenting selections from several of his works written for the ensemble over the years. These include movements from Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano “For Elise,” Op. 27, No. 2 (2014), Snow White’s Delight, Op. 49 (2015), and Quintet, Op. 30 (2002), originally composed for Orion’s 10th anniversary.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $25 for seniors (65+), and $15 for students (13+). Children 12 and under are admitted free. Flexible four-ticket subscriptions (valid for any date or venue) are available for $110 ($90 seniors, $50 students).

Purchase tickets at orionensemble.org, by phone at 630-628-9591, or by emailing info@orionensemble.org.

The Orion Ensemble’s 2025–26 season continues with programs in October, November, March, and spring 2026, featuring works by Haydn, Glass, Bliss, Beethoven, Arensky, Poulenc, Bach, Schumann, and a world premiere by Ephraim Champion. All programming is subject to change.