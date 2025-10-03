ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN Comes to The MAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After selling out the 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28 performance of “One Night of Queen,” performed by Gary Mullen & The Works in record time, the McAninch Arts Center has added a second show at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.



With Queen favorites such as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are the Champions," and "Somebody to Love” “One Night of Queen” pays tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Gary Mullen channels his inner Freddie Mercury to deliver a performance that's eerily similar to the rock legend, right down to the singer's quirks and hand gestures. Of Mullen's work, Queen's Brian May says there's "more than a likeliness;" and Tahoe on Stages says, “'One Night of Queen' will rock you.”

McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage is located 25 miles west of Chicago near I-88 and I-355. It houses three indoor performance spaces (780-seat proscenium Belushi Performance Hall; 186-seat soft-thrust Playhouse Theatre; and a versatile black box Studio Theatre), outdoor Lakeside Pavilion, plus the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and classrooms for the college's academic programming. The MAC has presented theater, music, dance and visual art to more than 1.5 million people since its opening in 1986 and typically welcomes more than 100,000 patrons from the greater Chicago area to more than 230 performances each season.