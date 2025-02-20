NO SUCH THING World Premiere to Launch Rivendell Theatre 30th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rivendell Theatre Ensemble will usher in its 30th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of No Such Thing by Rivendell Ensemble Member Lisa Dillman and directed by Malkia Stampley. No Such Thing runs March 22 – April 27, 2025, with a press opening on Tuesday, April 1 at 7pm.

Ren was once a sought-after screenwriter. Now in late middle age, her career foundering, she finds her-self at a crossroads of social and professional invisibility. Seeking the intimacy that's been missing from her friendly but sexless marriage without capsizing the rest of her life, she begins an intricately construct-ed affair that blends sex and storytelling. Fact and fiction collide.

No Such Thing looks at the question of what makes a life story and charts the unpredictable changes to that story in a society that tends to downsize women out of some of their most productive years.

The cast of No Such Thing includes RTE member Jessica Ervin (Olivia) with Susan Gosdick (Ren), Matt DeCaro (Ted), Cheryl Hamada (Marilyn) and Josh Odor (Fallon).

The creative team includes: Lauren Nichols (Scenic Design), Evelyn Danner (Costume Design), Madeleine Reid (Lighting Design), Ethan Korvne (Sound Design), Lonnae Hickman (Props Designer), Shan-non Golden (Production Manager), Kristi Martens* (Stage Manager) and Autumn Dancy (Assistant Stage Manager).

“When I was younger, I had a bird’s-eye view of my mother’s experience as she transitioned into and be-yond middle age. It seemed as if a societal curtain had dropped—she gradually became invisible. What she experienced as she got older, I’ve since learned firsthand, is all too common for women in this country. When I experienced it myself, I admit it became a bit of an obsession,” comments Lisa Dillman. “In writing No Such Thing, I set out to create a portrait of one woman’s struggle to step over the societal boundary lines that so many women encounter as they age past society’s view of who is relevant, attractive, and acceptable in our world. And I couldn’t be more thrilled that this play is going to premiere at my longtime artistic home, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, whose mission it is to elevate the lives of all women through the power of theatre.”

Artistic Director Tara Mallen comments, “No Such Thing is the absolute embodiment of Rivendell's 30 years of excellence – a new play developed through our Fresh Produce developmental series, featuring contributions from a cadre of genius artists, with a resonant story told from an all too often invisible perspective – a woman over sixty. We are delighted to offer Chicago yet another provocative and surprising work penned by our longtime ensemble member Lisa Dillman, and cannot imagine a better way to kick off our 30th anniversary season!”

