Music On Stage Brings THE WEDDING SINGER to Cutting Hall

The year is 1985. The place is New Jersey. A wannabe rock star is left at the altar, and finally changes his tune. "The Wedding Singer" takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, and collars were up. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, with a sparkling score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin ("Elf", "The Prom") that does for eighties music what "Hairspray" did for the music of the sixties, you'll be sure to come away a little more nostalgic for the era of New Coke, Jane Fonda workouts, and rolled and cinched jeans - and humming the tunes to boot!

The musical tells the story of Robbie Hart, a wannabe rock star and New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party - until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Devastated, Robbie begins to ruin every wedding for which he's booked until Julia Sullivan, a winsome waitress, enters his life. Trouble is, Julia's engaged to a Wall Street shark, and unless Robbie can pull off the performance of the decade, the girl of his dreams will be lost to him forever.

Join in for this nostalgic, campy romp down memory lane, even if you weren't alive in the eighties to remember it! "The Wedding Singer" runs May 3-18 at Cutting Hall, 150 E. Wood Street in Palatine, IL.

