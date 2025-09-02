MONSTROUS Opens The Impostors Theatre Co.'s Upcoming Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following their critically acclaimed and Jeff Nominated season, The Impostors Theatre Co. (ITC) returns for their seventh season with the world-premiere of Monstrous—a brand new play written by ITC Ensemble Member Steph Lewis, and directed by ITC Executive Director Rachel Borgo. Following one of the most recognizable figures in Greek mythology, this tall-tale navigates us through the crossroads of the underworld along the circular path of retreat and reclamation. Monstrous runs from October 3 to October 18, 2025 at ITC's resident home, The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622. Press are invited to attend any performance starting Thursday, October 2 through closing.

After a merciless punishment, Medusa loses her way—and her memory—traveling to the Underworld. She awakens at The Crossroads of Erebus, the land between life and death. Beguiled by the whispers of loyal but unreliable snakes in her ear, Medusa vows to return to the land of the living to take vengeance against the mortal enemy who led her to this state.

The plan gets sidetracked when Medusa meets Hekate, the goddess of The Crossroads. Refusing the torch bearer’s guidance, Medusa wanders down paths that illuminate shadows of her history. She remembers her earthly life as a priestess of Athena, the dark encounter with the gods that would forever transform her, and the mythical found family she created in the aftermath. As the echoes of the past return, will Medusa unleash a venomous bite of revenge on the world above, or embrace lost fragments of herself to find peace?

Witness the origins of one of the most enigmatic and misunderstood figures in mythology in Monstrous, a new play written by Steph Lewis.

The cast of Monstrous features ITC Ensemble Members Toria Olivier as Medusa and Tim McCarthy as Stheno/Domina/Etc., with Zoë Bishop as Dusa/Stasis/Etc., Elizabeth Avery as Euryale/Chaos/Etc., Annemarie Andaleon as Aello/Paranoia/Etc., Dryden Zurawski as Poseidon/Etc., Jodianne Loyd as Ocypete/Owl/Etc., and Gretchen Greear as Celaeno/Hekate/Etc.



Following Monstrous, ITC’s seventh season continues in February with their Winter Cabret—The Thaw. ITC will continue their season in the Spring with the world-premiere production Static-Head, written by the critically acclaimed playwright Ryan Stevens and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen.