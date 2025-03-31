Lyric Opera House to Present EXPLORE YOUR LYRIC Choose Your Own Opera Adventure

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Once a year, the doors of the Lyric Opera House swing wide open for a behind-the-scenes experience. On Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., audiences of all ages can step into the world of opera at Explore Your Lyric, an immersive, hands-on event where visitors choose their own adventure by navigating through a host of special opportunities and performances.

Ever wanted to stand on Lyric’s grand stage? Peek into the orchestra pit? Try your hand at stage combat or design? This is your chance! Guests can move through the Opera House at their own pace, diving into the artistry that brings productions to life. From costume displays to makeup artistry, live music to movement workshops, DJ sets to magical illusions, this interactive event puts visitors at the center of the action.

"Explore Your Lyric is all about creativity, curiosity, and fun," said Jill LeCesne Potter, Senior Director of Learning Programs at Lyric Unlimited – Learning & Civic Engagement. "It’s a day to step into the roles of designer, musician, performer, and see what makes opera such a thrilling, collaborative art form."

One highlight of the day is a live performance of Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World, Lyric’s 2024 Opera in the Neighborhoods tour production. This family-friendly opera, based on Laurence Anholt’s book, tells the true story of a young girl’s friendship with Frida Kahlo and brings the artist’s vibrant world to the stage.

Other interactive experiences include:

Amazing magic with acclaimed illusionist Walter King (The Magic of the Spellbinder); Stage combat demonstrations that bring dramatic fight scenes to life; Movement-based workshops led by bilingual storyteller Jasmin Cardenas; A mobile street art cart with artist William Estrada; A live DJ set by audience favorite DJ Houston of J Mayberry Events; An open-ended, play-based structure building with ¡Anímate! Studio; Visitors can also chat with Lyric’s artists and technicians, explore interactive exhibits, and get hands-on with musical instruments alongside Lyric Opera Orchestra musicians.

