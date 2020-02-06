Lookingglass Theatre Will Present the World Premiere of HER HONOR JANE BYRNE by J. Nicole Brooks

Lookingglass Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of Her Honor Jane Byrne, written and directed by Ensemble Member J. Nicole Brooks. Her Honor Jane Byrne runs February 26-April 12, 2020 at Lookingglass Theatre Company, located inside Chicago's historic Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave. at Pearson. The Press Performance will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast features Ensemble Members Christine Mary Dunford (Jane Byrne), Thomas J. Cox (Alderman Roti) and Tracy Walsh (Reporter) with Robert Cornelius (Black Che), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Tiger), Renee Lockett (Mabel Foley), Frank Nall (Jay McMullen), Josh Odor (Superintendent Brzczek), Taron Patton (Marion Stamps), Willie "Mudlife Roc" Round (Kid).

The creative team includes Yu Shibagaki (set), Mieka Van der Ploeg (costumes), Artistic Associate Christine A. Binder (lights), Christopher M. LaPorte (sound), Rasean Davonte Johnson (projections), Michael Huey (composition), Amanda Herrmann (props), Artistic Associate Wendy Mateo (associate director/dramaturg), Tess Golden (stage manager), Zavarie Z. Irons (assistant stage manager), R&D Choreography (violence designer), Samantha Kaufman (intimacy director), and Jason K. Martin (dialect coach).

Chicago is "The City That Works"-but does it work for everybody? It's 1981, the city's simmering pot of neglected problems boils over, and Chicago's first woman mayor is moving into Cabrini-Green. Is this just a PR stunt, or will it bring the City together? For the next three weeks, residents, activists, media, the "Machine," and the Mayor herself will collide as the City's raw truths are exposed. Who will come out on top? Lookingglass Ensemble Member J. Nicole Brooks creates this boldnew work,Her Honor Jane Byrne.

"Our play joins history to myth. Some of it is dramatic interpretation, and some of it is real," comments J. Nicole Brooks. "When you grow up in a city that's hyper segregated, run amuck with corruption, and political stunts and discord, you have to work hard to love it. I love the city of Chicago. I love the history. I'm fascinated by ethnic clans. I'm curious about patronage, councils, aldermen, and committeemen. Who gets elected and how? Who gets to lead us, and will they actuallya??listen to us? Though I was very little, I can remember when it was announced that Mayor Jane Byrne was moving into Cabrini-Green.a??Can she stop the violence? Well, no one person can. Here we are decades later, asking the same questions. I hope our audiences walk away with a bit of the past, so they may know how to shape our future."

Lookingglass is partnering with a number of cultural institutions including Chicago History Museum, National Public Housing Museum, Rebuild Foundation, and others as part of the Community Engagement work around the production.

Her Honor Jane Byrne is recommended for ages 13+.

REFLECT Panels

Dive even deeper into the world of the play with the Lookingglass REFLECT Series! This specially-curated series of post-show conversations and panels offers audiences an opportunity to think, hear, and talk about the performance they just experienced. Come hear in-the-field experts offer their insights and leading artists give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the Lookingglass creative process. REFLECT post-show discussions are free and open to the public, and take place directly following the 2:00 p.m. matinee on select Sundays at Lookingglass Theatre.

REFLECT post-show panel discussions for Her Honor Jane Byrne will take place directly following the 2:00 p.m. matinees on March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 8, and 12 at Lookingglass Theatre. The discussions are free and open to the public. Currently scheduled REFLECT events are listed in the fact sheet below.

Subscriptions

Subscriptions are still on sale for the remaining two shows of the 2019-2020 season. The World Premiere of Her Honor Jane Byrne, written and directed by Ensemble Member J. Nicole Brooks, takes a look back at Chicago's first woman Mayor and how times are different-and exactly the same. Concluding the 2019-2020 season is the return of the signature Lookingglass production Lookingglass Alice, adapted and directed by Ensemble Member David Catlin, from the works of Lewis Carroll, and produced in association with The Actors Gymnasium.

Performances will be held at Lookingglass Theatre Company, located inside Chicago's historic Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave. at Pearson.a??

New subscribers can still choose between a 2-play subscription or two flex pass options: the Gglasspass, or for those under 35, the Madhatter's Club 2-play subscriptions range from $77-$113 and include Her Honor Jane Byrne and Lookingglass Alice.

The Gglasspass is a flex pass available to all ages. Gglasspass holders receive 3 tickets for $150 OR 4 tickets for $200 that can be used in any combination and denomination for any Lookingglass production in the 2019-2020 season.

The Madhatter's Club flex pass is available to those 35 or younger. The Madhatter's Club pass is 3 tickets for $75 OR 4 tickets for $100, and members can use tickets in any combination and denomination for any Lookingglass production in the 2019-2020 season, including Theatre Night Out events.

Subscription benefits include access to the best seats in the house, pre-sale opportunities and savings before single tickets go on sale to the general public, special perks at restaurant partners, unlimited ticket exchanges, discounted parking at 875 N. Michigan, Water Tower Place, and Olympia Centre Garage, reduced tuition for Lookingglass' renowned classes and summer camps, and access to exclusive subscriber-only events.a??For season subscription and ticket information, call the Lookingglass Theatre box office at (312) 337-0665 or visit lookingglasstheatre.org.

Title:

Her Honor Jane Byrne

Written and Directed by: Ensemble Member J. Nicole Brooks

Featuring:

Ensemble Members Christine Mary Dunford (Jane Byrne), Thomas J. Cox (Alderman

Roti) and Tracy Walsh (Reporter) with Robert Cornelius (Black Che), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Tiger), Renee Lockett (Mabel Foley), Frank Nall (Jay McMullen), Josh Odor (Superintendent Brzczek), Taron Patton (Marion Stamps), Willie "Mudlife Roc" Round (Kid)

Creative Team:

Yu Shibagaki (Scenic Designer), Mieka Van der Ploeg (Costume Designer), Artistic Associate Christine A. Binder (Lighting Designer), Christopher M. LaPorte (Sound Designer), Rasean Davonte Johnson (Projection Designer), Michael Huey (Composer), Amanda Herrmann (Properties Designer), Artistic Associate Wendy Mateo (Associate Director/Dramaturg), Tess Golden (Stage Manager), Zavarie Z. Irons (Assistant Stage Manager), R&D Choreography (Violence Designer),Samantha Kaufman (Intimacy Director), Jason K. Martin (Dialect Coach)

Dates:

Previews: February 26, 2020 - March 6, 2020

Press Performance: Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Gala opening: Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Regular run: March 11, 2020 - April 12, 2020

Times:

Wednesdays: 7:30 p.m.

Thursdays: 2:00 p.m. (March 12 & 26 and April 9 only);

7:30 p.m.

Fridays: 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 2:00 p.m. (except February 29 & March 7)

7:30 p.m.

Sundays: 2:00 p.m. (except March 8)

7:30 p.m. (March 22 and April 5 only)

Accessible

Performances:

Audio Described/Touch Tour - Thursday, March 19, 2020

Touch tour starts at 6 p.m.

Open Captioning - Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

lookingglasstheatre.org/access





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You