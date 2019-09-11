Lookingglass Presents Return Engagement of the Return of THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER

Lookingglass Theatre Company presents the return of Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman's instant holiday classic The Steadfast Tin Soldier, from the story by Hans Christian Andersen. This holiday show, perfect for the whole family, runs November 1, 2019-January 26, 2020 at Lookingglass Theatre Company, located inside Chicago's historic Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave. at Pearson. Press Performances will be held November 6-8, 2019.

The cast features Artistic Associates Kasey Foster (Ballerina) and Anthony Irons (Goblin), with Joe Dempsey (Nursemaid), John Gregorio (Rat), andAlex Stein (Steadfast Tin Soldier).

Original music for The Steadfast Tin Soldier is composed by Artistic Associate Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert. Musicians include Leandro López Várady (Music Director/Piano), Greg Hirte (Violin), Juan Horie (Cello), Emma Hospelhorn (Flutes) and Constance Volk (Flutes).

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Ana Kuzmanic (costume design), TJ Gerckens (lighting design), Artistic Associate Andre Pluess and Christopher M. LaPorte (sound design), Leandro López Várady (associate arranger), Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh (choreography), Artistic Associate Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi (circus choreography), Chicago Puppet Studio (puppet design), Amanda Herrmann (properties) andRigability Inc. (rigging design).

True to his loyal and resolute nature, The Steadfast Tin Soldier returns! Hans Christian Andersen's story about a little tin soldier who never gives up comes back to Lookingglass for a winter-time curtain call. Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses, Treasure Island) fashions an extravagant and exhilarating spectacle, infused with music and movement. Don't miss the triumphant return of Chicago's newest Holiday tradition, The Steadfast Tin Soldier.

"I'm very glad that our little Tin Soldier managed to march his way into the hearts of so many, and that he'll be coming back again in the Holiday season steadfast as ever. We wanted to make something that was visually and emotionally overpowering-as well as very funny-and do that with no spoken language at all," says Mary Zimmerman. "People of all ages and from around the world are able to watch the show and feel it all the same, no English required. I think the silence of the characters-and the beautiful music that accompanies their adventures-allows older members of the audience to fall into a private, younger part of themselves; and for children, they are watching something in the manner they are used to: gathering up the story through the intensity of their earnest attention, through their intelligence which has no words."

The Steadfast Tin Soldier is recommended for ages 5+.

