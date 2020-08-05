Lincoln Square Theatre is Undergoing Renovations After Being Deemed 'Unsafe'

Not-for-profit group Friends of Lincoln Square Theatre recently acquired ownership of the building and began work in May.

The historic Lincoln Square Theatre in downtown Decatur will undergo renovations and restorations this year, Herald & Review reports.

"It's not going to just be a historical building that's there just for people to come and visit and take a tour," said Mark Scranton, vice president of the theater's board of directors. "It's going to host a pretty wide variety of events. I think when people learn what our plans are, I think people are going to be really excited about it."

A not-for-profit group calling itself Friends of Lincoln Square Theatre recently acquired ownership of the building and began work in May. More details about the group's restoration and operation plans will be announced next week. An open house for the public also is planned for Saturday, August 15.

This comes after the city of Decatur declared the building unsafe and ordered it to be "made safe or demolished within 30 days."

The historic theater housed an appearance by Bob Hope as part of a vaudeville show in 1929, and also has been a venue of performance for Bing Crosby, Al Jolson, Chico Marx and Louis Armstrong.

Read more on Herald & Review.

