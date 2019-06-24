Lifeline Theatre Extends EMMA

To accommodate ticket demand Lifeline Theatre announces ten added performances of its Jeff Recommended and critically-acclaimed production of Jane Austen's Emma. Adapted by ensemble member Phil Timberlake and directed by ensemble member Elise Kauzlaric. After a successful experiment in matchmaking, Emma Woodhouse is convinced she can do no wrong. So the high-spirited socialite inserts herself in the love lives of everyone around her, meddling despite their wishes, and leaves a tangle of heartbreak in her wake. To restore happiness to her fractured world, Emma must swallow her pride and learn to value the needs of others over her own desires. Navigate the blunders of the heart in this world premiere adaptation of the 1815 romantic comedy by Jane Austen. The production runs approximately two hours with one intermission. The novel is on sale in the lobby.

UPDATED CLOSING DATE: Emma now runs through July 28 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. (free parking and shuttle; see below). Performance times are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Ticket prices are $40 for regular single tickets, $30 for active and retired military personnel (with ID), $30 for seniors, $20 for students (with ID), $20 for rush tickets (available half hour before show time, subject to availability), and $20 for previews. Group rate for 12 or more is available upon request. Tickets may be purchased at the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477, or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com.

Accessible Performances: The Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m. performance will feature open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. For more information about Lifeline's accessibility services, please contact Accessibility Coordinator Erica Foster at 773.761.4477 x703 or at access@lifelinetheatre.com.

The complete cast and production team for Emma includes:

Guest artists Peter Gertas (Frank/Elton), Jeri Marshall (Jane), Maddie Pell (Harriet), Emma Sipora Tyler (Emma), and Cory Williamson (Knightley). With understudies Aissa Guerra, Royan Kent, Jamie Sandomire, and Sana Selemon.

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Lifeline Theatre ensemble members Aly Renee Amidei (Costume Designer), Diane Fairchild (Lighting Designer), Elise Kauzlaric (Director/DialectCoach), Maren Robinson (Dramaturg), and Phil Timberlake (Adaptor); with guest artists Andrew Hansen (Sound Designer), Persephone Lawrence (Properties Designer), Sarah Lewis (Scenic Designer), Jennifer McClendon (Production Manager), Kate Reed (Stage Manager),Ardarius Blakely (Technical Director), and Jonah White (Master Electrician).

Lifeline Theatre presents Emma, now running through July 28 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. (free parking and shuttle; see below). Performance times are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $40 for regular single tickets, $30 for active and retired military personnel (with ID), $30 for seniors, $20 for students (with ID), $20 for rush tickets (available half hour before show time, subject to availability), and $20 for previews. Group rate for 12 or more is available upon request. Tickets may be purchased at the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477, or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com.

Lifeline Theatre is accessible by CTA (Red Line Morse stop/busses) and free parking is available at Sullivan High School (6631 N Bosworth Ave, lot located on Albion Ave. just east of Bosworth) with free shuttle service before and after the show. Street parking is also available. Lifeline is accessible to wheelchair users and visitors who need to avoid stairs.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You