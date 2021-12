Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; KINKY BOOTS at Pramount Theatre Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Chicago:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kelsie Davis - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios 36%

Kristine Burdi-Stickney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 22%

Elizabeth Urlaub - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 17%

Breonn Arzell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 9%

Frederick Alphonso - DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 6%

Brigitte Ditmars - MR. BURNS - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 4%

Dina DiCostanza - NUNSENSE - Up and Coming Theatre 3%

Steph Paul - THE LAST MATCH - Writers 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Helen Berdebes - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios 31%

Victoria Jablonski - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 20%

Teresa Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 15%

Autumn Egger - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 10%

Ryan Park - KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 8%

Mara Blumenfeld and Mieka van der Ploeg - MR. BURNS - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 4%

John Gion / Theresa Kerrigan - ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 3%

Samantha C. Jones - SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 3%

Amy Keller - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 2%

LaVisa Williams - GOODS - Artemisia Theatre 2%

Debra Schott - NOAH - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 1%

Raquel Adorno - I, BANQUO - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 1%

Margaret Sahli - 12 ANGRY MEN/WOMEN - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Wiczer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 26%

Jerry Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 26%

Trent Stork - KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 15%

Enrico Spada - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 13%

Reba Hervas - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 7%

Julie Price - CINDERELLA - Barrington White House 6%

Lauren Berman - ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 4%

Dina DiCostanza - NUNSENSE - Up and Coming Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Play

Corey Bradberry - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 30%

Lili-Anne Brown - SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 26%

Reba Hervas - NOAH - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 12%

Barbara J Anderson - ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 11%

Jeremy Wechsler - MR. BURNS - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 11%

Samm Hilger - KEELY AND DU - The Drama Group 10%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Ashley Elizabeth Sarver - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios 37%

Mike Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 17%

Frederick Alphonso - DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 6%

E. Faye Butler - GOODS - Artemisia Theatre 4%

Julie Price - PILLOW FIGHT - Barrington White House 4%

Thomas Nuemann - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 4%

John Frank - LUNCH LADY - 2nd Act Players 3%

Mike Frale - THE GUYS - Heritage Theatre Company 3%

John Frank - PANDEMIC STORIES - 2nd Act Players 3%

MaryEllen Fawk - THESE SHINING LIVES - The Drama Group 3%

John Frank - WHAT GOOD DID WE SEE TODAY? - 2nd Act Players 2%

Lauren Berman - ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 2%

Barbara J Anderson - SHAKESPEARE ONLINE - CenterStage in Lake Forest 2%

Tyrone Phillips - I, CINNA (THE POET) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 2%

Lili-Anne Brown - I HATE IT HERE - Goodman Theatre 2%

John Frank - [BRACKETS] - 2nd Act Players 1%

Marti Lyons - I, BANQUO - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 1%

Spenser Davis - MARE - Broken Nose Theatre 1%

Keira From - THE LAST MATCH - Writers Theatre 1%

Dawn Xiana Moon - RAKS GEEK - Facebook Live 1%

Thomas Nuemann - THE TAMING OF THE FOOL - Elgin Theatre Company 1%

Skye Fort and Mike Steele - AND AWAY WE STARED - Trap Door Theatre 0%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Joe Mantarian - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios 40%

Mike Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 20%

John Frank - PANDEMIC STORIES - 2nd Act Players 7%

Thomas Nuemann - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 7%

Dream Free Creative Artist Consulting - DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 6%

Peter Marston Sullivan - GOODS - Artemisia Theatre 3%

Mike Tutaj - I, BANQUO - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 3%

Fil Graniczny - ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 2%

Samm Hilger - THESE SHINING LIVES - The Drama Group 2%

Bob Sanders - A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES - CenterStage in Lake Forest 2%

Bob Sanders - SHAKESPEARE ONLINE - CenterStage in Lake Forest 2%

Skye Fort - DISCOURSE WITHOUT GRAMMAR - Trap Door Theatre 2%

Thomas Nuemann - THE TAMING OF THE FOOL - Elgin Theatre Company 2%

Jacqui Jaurena - BECHDEL FEST 8: REALIGN - Broken Nose Theatre 1%

Jacqui Jaurena - MARE - Broken Nose Theatre 1%

Matthew Freer - THE SPIN - Interrobang Theatre Project 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Steinacker - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios 34%

Steve Nickerson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 18%

Mike Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 16%

Samantha Anderson - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 12%

Greg Hofmann - KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 8%

Heather Gilbert - MR. BURNS - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 5%

Jason Lynch - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Goodman Theatre 4%

Mike Larsen - NOAH! - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 2%

Jason Lynch - I, BANQUO - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 1%

Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 45%

RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 43%

ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 7%

NOAH - Overshadowed 6%

Best Performer In A Musical

David Pfenninger - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 23%

Rachel Carreras - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 15%

Mark Yacullo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 12%

Devin Desantis - KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 10%

Michael Wordly - KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 10%

Emilie Rose Danno - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 9%

Joe Lewis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 8%

Jessica Means - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 5%

Brooke Kassel - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 3%

Amy Kiepert - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 3%

Grace Ryan - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Logan Brown - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 22%

Liz Yerkovich - THESE SHINING LIVES - The Drama Group 12%

Sydney Charles - I HATE IT HERE - Goodman Theatre 10%

Lanise Antoine Shelley - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Goodman Theatre 6%

Leslie Ann Sheppard - MR. BURNS - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 6%

Garret Ard - HAUPTMANN - Wheaton Drama 6%

Reba Hervas - TWELVE ANGRY WOMEN - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 6%

Brandy Mill - PANDEMIC STORIES - 2nd Act Players 6%

Manny Schenk - WHAT GOOD DID WE SEE TODAY - 2nd Act Players 5%

Juliet Wolfe - ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 5%

Ciera Dawn - SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 3%

Christopher Ward - ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 3%

Mike Larsen - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 3%

Koryn Koch - 12 ANGRY WOMEN - Overshadowed 2%

Liz Cloud - ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 2%

Joe Page - ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Marisa Constantino - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios 45%

Dan Wilson - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 14%

Stephen Pickering - CINDERELLA - Barrington White House 13%

Edward MacLennan - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 7%

DeShawn Holmes - DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 6%

Leslie McKorkle - DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 5%

Joseph Farrell - ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 3%

Kaitlin Feely - ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 3%

Jasmine Lacy Young - ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 2%

Aalon Smith - ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Katie Horn - THE GUYS - Heritage Theatre Company 15%

Val Goramn - LUNCH LADY - 2nd Act Players 11%

Matthew Schufreider - LOVE IN THE TIME OF COVID-19 - 2nd Act Players 11%

Stephen Pickering - PILLOW FIGHT - Barrington White House 7%

Shariba Rivers - GOODS - Artemisia Theatre 7%

Stephen Pickering - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 6%

Nick Dorado - [BRACKETS] - 2nd Act Players 5%

Dan Waller - I, BANQUO - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 5%

Thomas Neumann - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 5%

Jamie Ewing - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 4%

Anne Tracy - [BRACKETS] - 2nd Act Players 4%

Zachary Nicol - DECOMPOSED THEATRE - Trap Door Theatre 4%

August Forman - BILLY TO HIS FRIENDS - Broken Nose Theatre 4%

Barbara J Anderson - A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES - CenterStage in Lake Forest 3%

Richard Costes - NEIL LABUTE IS AN ASSHOLE: A FACT BASED BUT COMPLETELY UNAUTHORIZED AUTOBIOGRAPHY - Millennial Angst Theatre Company 3%

Elana Elyce - THE SPIN - Interrobang Theatre Project 2%

Tyler Senjanin - THE GUYS - Heritage Theatre Company 2%

John Ruhaak - A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES - CenterStage in Lake Forest 1%

Jerry Bloom - A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES - CenterStage in Lake Forest 1%

Dennis Bisto - AND AWAY WE STARED - Trap Door Theatre 1%

Matthew Martinez Hannon - THE SPIN - Interrobang Theatre Project 0%

Best Play

SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 34%

DREAM - Chicago Shakespeare Theatre 11%

SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 10%

MR. BURNS - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 10%

ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 8%

TWELVE ANGRY WOMEN - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 6%

I HATE IT HERE - Goodman Theatre 6%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 4%

GOODS - Artemisia Theatre 4%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Overshadowed 4%

NOAH - Overshadowed 3%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 30%

KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 25%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 15%

SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 9%

MR. BURNS - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 7%

ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 7%

NOAH - Overshadowed 4%

DREAM - Chicago Shakespeare Theatre 2%

RAKS GEEK - Newport Theater 1%

RAKS INFERNO - Newport Theater 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jackson Thornhill - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios 34%

J. Spencer Greene - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 21%

Mike Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 15%

Caitlyn McLeod / Lauren Nichols - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 12%

Yu Shibagaki - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Goodman Theatre 7%

Joe Schermoly - MR. BURNS - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 4%

Yohannan Lee - NOAH - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 3%

Yu Shibagaki - I, BANQUO - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 3%

Arnel Sancianco - SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Steinacker - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios 38%

Mike Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 19%

Matt Kania - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 18%

Willow James - GOODS - Artemisia Theatre 5%

Christopher Kriz - MR. BURNS - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 5%

Justin Ellington - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Goodman Theatre 3%

Spenser Davis - MARE - Broken Nose Theatre 3%

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - THE LAST MATCH - Writers 3%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - 2021 2%

Michael Larsen - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 2%

NOAH - 2021 2%

Mikhail Fiksel - I, BANQUO - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 2%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 48%

CABARET Q POP! FOR CIRCLES AND CIPHERS - 4 Chairs Theatre 21%

AMERICA/AMERICANS - Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre at Studio5 Performing Arts Center 15%

RAKS INFERNO - Facebook Live 9%

RAKS GEEK - Facebook Live 7%

Best Streaming Musical

STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios 50%

RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 30%

CINDERELLA - Barrington White House 12%

ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 8%

Best Streaming Play

WHAT GOOD DID WE SEE TODAY? - 2nd Act Players 15%

LUNCH LADY - 2nd Act Players 13%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 12%

THE GUYS - Heritage Theatre Company 9%

I, BANQUO - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 9%

PILLOW FIGHT - Barrington White House 9%

GOODS - Artemisia Theatre 6%

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES - CenterStage in Lake Forest 6%

THE LAST MATCH - Writers Theatre 5%

COLLAB24 DEVISED THEATRE FESTIVAL - Thumbprint Studios/Mentalhaus 5%

THE TAMING OF THE FOOL - Elgin Theatre Company 4%

BILLY TO HIS FRIENDS - Broken Nose Theatre 3%

MARE - Broken Nose Theatre 2%

AND AWAY WE STARED - Trap Door Theatre 1%

DECOMPOSED THEATRE - Trap Door Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Rachel Carreras - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 18%

Michael Metcalf - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 18%

Breonn Arzell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 17%

Denise Tamburrino - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 12%

Joe Lewis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 11%

Cale Singleton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 9%

Peter Moeller - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 8%

Dane Strange - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Van Ferro - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 54%

Adia Alli - SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 6%

Laniese Shelley - SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 6%

Jasmine Robertson - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 6%

Kyrie Courter - SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 5%

Daniel Desmarais - MR. BURNS - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 5%

Claire Hart Proepper - ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 4%

Jonah D. Winston - MR. BURNS - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 4%

Edward Kuffert - ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 4%

Jason LaCombe - ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 4%

Bruce Moore - ROMEO AND JULIET - CenterStage in Lake Forest 2%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Brooke Barrick - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios 35%

Van Ferro - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 26%

Stephen Pickering - CINDERELLA - Barrington White House 9%

Heidi Reinhofer - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 8%

Monique Desiree - DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 7%

Nick Arceo - ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 6%

Egypt A Marie - DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 3%

Henry Allen - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 3%

Amaris Harris - DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 3%

Grant E. Harvey - DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Madeline Franklin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 23%

Stephen Pickering - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 16%

Stephen Pickering - THE TAMING OF THE FOOL - Elgin Theatre Company 12%

Christopher Davis - A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES - 2021 8%

Julie Proudfoot - GOODS - Artemisia Theatre 7%

Rachel Martindale - A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES - CenterStage in Lake Forest 7%

Heather Christler - THE LAST MATCH - Writers 5%

Michael Turrentine - MARE - Broken Nose Theatre 5%

Adia Alli - MARE - Broken Nose Theatre 4%

Kayla Carter - THE LAST MATCH - Writers 3%

Marzenna Bukowska - DISCOURSE WITHOUT GRAMMAR - Trap Door Theatre 3%

David Lovejoy - AND AWAY WE STARED - Trap Door Theatre 3%

Jose Nateras - MARE - Broken Nose Theatre 2%

Laura Berner Taylor - THE SPIN - Interrobang Theatre Project 2%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

RAGTIME - Music Theater Works 67%

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - CenterStage in Lake Forest 21%

NOAH - 2021 11%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

SISTER ACT - MERCURY THEATER CHICAGO 45%

BUG - Steppenwolf 23%

OTHELLO - Court Theatre 13%

NOAH - 2021 8%

FRIENDS WITH GUNS - Broken Nose Theatre 6%

AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE - City Lit 5%