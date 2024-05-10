Chicago Magic Lounge Presents David Parr's MAGICAL THINKING In July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago’s home for close-up magic, will welcome back its first-ever Artist-In-Residence, David Parr, with his latest show Magical Thinking as part of its ongoing Artist-In-Residence series this summer!

Magical Thinking takes a closer look at the human desire to experience things that make us feel a sense of awe and how magic provides a respite from the pressures of the everyday world. Magical Thinking runs Wednesdays at 7:00pm, July 3 – September 25, 2024. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

David Parr has been thinking about magic for more than fifty years. It began at age seven when he received a magic set as a gift. Since then, he has brought the experience of mystery and wonder to audiences worldwide. David's relationship with the Lounge goes back to 2018 when he was the first artist-in-residence when the venue opened its secret doors. His show, David Parr's Cabinet of Curiosities, was a hit and ran successfully for a year until the spring of 2019.

Come and join us for an enchanting evening celebrating the power of magical thinking. We'll imagine the impossible is possible, with objects vanishing or transforming, time seemingly rewinding, hidden thoughts being revealed, and spooky spirits making an appearance! Along the way, we'll delve into games and storytelling, history and folklore, and the mind of a true master of the art of magic!

