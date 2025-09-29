 tracker
LOVE STORY: AN UNOFFICIAL TRIBUTE TO TAYLOR SWIFT Comes To Raue Center This November

Raue Center for the Arts will welcome Love Story: An Unofficial Tribute to Taylor Swift on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. 

Sep. 29, 2025
LOVE STORY: AN UNOFFICIAL TRIBUTE TO TAYLOR SWIFT Comes To Raue Center This November Image
Starring Rikki Lee Wilson, Love Story has been hailed as one of the most authentic Taylor Swift tributes in North America. Complete with dazzling costume changes, a powerhouse live band, and Wilson’s uncanny resemblance to Swift, the show captures the energy, style, and spirit of a true Taylor concert. Fans will sing and dance along to chart-topping hits including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Love Story,” and more.

“This is more than a concert—it’s a full-scale tribute experience,” said Meredith Flowers, Raue Center’s marketing director. “From the music to the stage presence, audiences will feel as if they’ve been transported into a Taylor Swift live show.”

Tickets start at $43, with RaueNOW Members enjoying pricing from $27.30 (30% savings with no per-ticket fee). All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee, and an $8 processing fee will be applied per order.

For tickets and more information, visit rauecenter.org or call the box office at 815.356.9212. Raue Center for the Arts is located at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.




