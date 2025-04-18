LEGALLY BLONDE Begins At The Edge Theater Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LEGALLY BLONDE begins performances at The Edge Theater next week. Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Emma Widlowski leads the cast of Legally Blonde as Elle Woods in Surging Theatrics’ latest production, now running at Chicago’s Edge Theater. Will Knox plays Warner Huntington III. Casey Huls takes on the role of Emmett, while Whitney Willard Wilkinson plays Paulette. Amanda Donohoe appears as Vivienne, and Tony Calkins offers a fresh take on Professor Callahan. Featured supporting performances include Adonis Claybourne as Kyle, Sara Dolins as Brooke, and Shannon Brick as Enid.

The ensemble plays a key role in the production’s momentum. Korinne Yonan, Hannah Silverman, and Asia Posey portray Delta Nu’s Margot, Serena, and Pilar. Ensemble members Annie Beaubien, Katy Campbell, Janey Elliott, Amber Golich, and Maura Pawelko contribute in featured dance and vocal moments. Jimmy Hogan, Tim Huggenberger, Ethan Lupp, and Carlos Toral appear in comedic supporting roles. Swings Lucy Economos and Brandon Dallman round out the company, along with canine performers Cosmo and Beau.

The production is helmed by director Billy Surges, with music direction by Daven Taba and Joey Calumet, choreography by Tim Huggenberger, and stage management by Conor Frank. Costumes are designed by Vicki Jablonski, with lighting by Will Knox and Billy Surges. Scenic design is by Surges, Frank, Jarod Battisto, and Matt Baumann.

A live band performs in the intimate Edge Theater space, featuring Lukas Ptacek (drums, violin), Daven Taba (keys), Joey Calumet (piano), Baron Cabalona (bass), and Steven Romero Schaeffer (guitar, mandolin).

The production runs April 24th - May 4th, 2025 at The Edge Theater (5451 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640). 1 Preview and 9 Performances only! The production is already selling out. Get your tickets today at surgingtheatrics.com and use code PINK at check out for $5 off!

