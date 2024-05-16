LATE NIGHT CATECHISM Turns 31 Years Old in Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Chicago original and international hit, Late Nite Catechism turns 31 in the city where it all started.

As a thank-you to the best fans in the world, Nuns4Fun Entertainment will provide 31 free tickets to the anniversary performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26. To receive a free ticket, while supplies last, fans need to e-mail the production company with a fun story about their Catholic upbringing. Stories can be sent to info@nuns4fun.com.

Long-running hits like Late Nite Catechism are a rarity.

The role of Sister, the wise-cracking, lovable character of Late Nite Catechism, was created by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan, both products of the Catholic school system.

The New York Times calls it, "hilarious, well-written and inspired." Jeffrey Lyons from TV’s Sneak Previews calls Late Nite Catechism "something to savor and enjoy....one of the most intimate, rewarding shows in town."

You, the audience member, are part of Sister’s class. She’ll take you back to the days of the Latin Mass, meatless Fridays, and remind you about that good old ruler across the knuckles!

The first and only preview performance was on May 28, 1993, followed the next day, May 29, as the official opening, at Live Bait Theatre in Chicago.

Since opening in 1993, Late Nite Catechism has seen three popes, three Chicago cardinals, five U.S. presidents, four Chicago mayors, been performed in at least a dozen Chicago area theaters, hired 20 local actresses, and provided laughter to more than 3.5 million audience members in more than 410 cities, playing in six countries on four continents. Worldwide, the show has grossed more than $100 million in box office receipts.

In addition, the show has helped raise more than $4 million for the retirement funds of various orders of nuns.

The anniversary will be celebrated at 2 p.m., May 26 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. The role of “Sister” will be played by actress Liz Cloud, who has been with the show since 2003. For those who can’t make the anniversary show, another performance is being offered at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 25.

For more information, go to www.nuns4fun.com.

