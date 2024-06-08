Video: Watch a Scene from ENGLISH at the Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a scene from Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, currently running at Goodman Theatre through June 16th, in the video here!

The cast of Iranian director Hamid Dehghani‘s Chicago-premiere production features Sahar Bibiyan, Nikki Massoud, Roxanna Hope Radja, Pej Vahdat and Shadee Vossoughi.

“English only” is the governing mantra in a classroom of four Iranian adults studying to take a language exam—one of the many barriers standing in the way of the next chapter of their lives. Chasing fluency through a maze of word games, listening exercises and show-and-tell sessions, the four students soon realize that learning a new language can lead to the unraveling of their sense of identity.

