Cast Set For IN HIS HANDS at  Chicago's First Floor Theater 

Performances run August 1 - 25, 2024, with previews July 25 - 31.
Chicago’s First Floor Theater has announced the cast and production team for the Chicago Premiere production of the award-winning IN HIS HANDS, running August 1 - 25, 2024 (previews July 25 - 31) at The Den Theatre’s Crosby stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets ($5 - $35) on sale now at www.thedentheatre.com.
This is a list of things Christian believes in: logic, banana Laffy Taffy, video games, and Daniel. This is a list of things Christian doesn't believe in: caffeine, alcohol, monogamy, and God. Daniel, a Mario Kart wizard and aspiring Lutheran pastor, is falling for Christian. But as these men explore the potential of their new relationship, voices from Christian's past threaten to overpower the connection they share - with one another, and something bigger than themselves.
The cast includes Alex Benito Rodriguez (Christian), Yuchi Chiu (Daniel), Matt Klinger (The Father), and Matt Martin (The Therapist), with understudies Josh Zambrano (Christian / Daniel u/s) and Daniel Vaughn Manasia (The Father/The Therapist u/s).
The production team, led by director Micah Figueroa, includes Oswald Avile (Stage Manager), Emily Brooks (Assistant Director / Choreographer), Courtney Abbott (Violence and Intimacy Co-Director), Kirsten Baity (Violence and Intimacy Co-Director), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Designer), Peter Clare (Sound Designer), Isaac Pineda (Costume Designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Scenic Designer), and Andy Cahoon (Technical Director).
First Floor Theater’s Chicago premiere IN HIS HANDS runs August 1 - 25, 2024, with previews July 25 - 31. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. in the Crosby 2B at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets are $5 - $35; to purchase tickets visit www.thedentheatre.com.
Videos