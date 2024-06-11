Steppenwolf's LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Extends Through August 4, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has announced the world premiere of Little Bear Ridge Road has added two additional weeks of performances, extending through Sunday, August 4, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale for all performances at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

Written by MacArthur Fellow Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale, A Bright New Boise) and directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (Wicked, Airline Highway), this comic, cosmic and intimate drama features the return of Tony and Emmy Award-winning ensemble member Laurie Metcalf(The Conners, Three Tall Women – Tony Award), joined by John Drea (Steppenwolf debut),Meighan Gerachis (POTUS, Domesticated) and Micah Stock (Steppenwolf debut, It's Only A Play – Tony Award nomination).

In the outer limits of rural Idaho, the last two estranged members of the Fernsby family tree, a reclusive aunt and her gay nephew, reunite to sort the mess left behind after a troubled father's passing. They now face an uncomfortable and universal question: how do we deal with other people? And is connection more trouble than it’s worth? As their relationship begins anew, the two reluctant Fernsbys ­– separated by age and experience – start to understand the joys and perils of letting someone else into your own story, even if only for a moment.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Jessica Pabst (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), John Baker (Dramaturg), Gigi Buffington (Voice and Text Coach), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager).

