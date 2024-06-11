Video: Jocelyn Bioh Wants a Tony for JAJA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"This Tony nomination means everything. As a writer, you hope hope that your play will even get produced. Then you hope it goes well off-Broadway. You think, 'Oh, maybe one day it can get to Broadway...' But sometimes those are dreams that you're scared to dream because they feel so lofty," Tony nominee Jocelyn Bioh told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

"The fact that [Jaja's African Hair Braiding] was nominated meant so much. There are so few of us- Black, women writers who make it to Broadway- and even fewer who get nominated for an award. If I win, it would be the first time that a Black woman won a Tony for Best Play. This feels like I'm holding the whole theatre community with me on this journey. It's not just a win for me. It would be a win for the community."

In this video, watch as Bioh chats more about creating the 17 characters of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, explains why this nomination means so much to her, and so much more! Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.