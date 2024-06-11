2 PIANOS 4 HANDS Comes to Northlight Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northlight Theatre will coclude its 2023–2024 season with 2 Pianos 4 Hands by Richard Greenblatt and Ted Dykstra, directed by Rob Lindley, and starring Adam LaSalle and Matthew McGloin. 2 Pianos 4 Hands runs July 5-August 4, 2024, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The press opening is Friday, July 12, 2024 at 7:30pm.

A talented duo of would-be concert pianists trade stories of pushy parents, eccentric teachers, endless practice, and dreams of stardom. Piano wizardry and roaring comedy combine as “piano nerds” Ted and Richard play classical, pop, and everything in between, all while portraying dozens of characters that took part in their humbling quest for musical greatness.

BJ Jones comments, “Reflecting back on Northlight’s varied productions over the last several decades, we know how much audiences appreciated the thrilling musical talents on display in shows like Marie and Rosetta, The Porch on Windy Hill, Ella, and more. With that in mind, I thought it would be a perfect summertime offering to do another musical piece, the entertaining and musically challenging 2 Pianos, 4 Hands.It's a wonderful play by astonishing actor/musicians Richard Greenblatt and Ted Dykstra, portrayed at Northlight by Adam La Salle and Mathew McGloin, sharing their artistry in a fresh new production. It’s a satisfying end to a fantastic season here at Northlight.”

2 Pianos 4 Hands features Adam LaSalle (Ted) and Matthew McGloin (Richard).

The creative team includes Rob Lindley (director), Matthew McGloin (music director), Tianxuan Chen (set design), Jos N. Banks (costume design), Emma Deane (light design), Rick Sims (sound design), and Chris Freeburg (stage manager).

